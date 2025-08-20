Michael Kors Takes A Roman Holiday With Suki Waterhouse And Logan Lerman

Ciao! Michael Kors is traveling to Italy for his Fall 2025 campaign, along with brand ambassadors Suki Waterhouse and Logan Lerman. In a sunny shoot by Lachlan Bailey, the pair travel through Rome in a variety of bohemian, easygoing attire from the Spanish Steps to the Fountain of Acqua Paola. Waterhouse roams across the city’s cobblestones in oversized leather, flowing dresses, and plenty of bohemian fringe in rich hues of chocolate brown and black—plus the label’s new takes on its popular Hamilton and Nolita handbags. In the spirit of “la dolce vita,” the star also strikes a pose in a soft faux fur coat and metal-heeled sandals on a sun-drenched balcony. Meanwhile, Lerman’s sharply dressed in soft knitwear, suiting, and versatile separates in winter-ready tones of tan and brown—complete with a classic assortment of sunglasses, watches, and smooth suede bags. The elegant moment follows the pair’s Ibiza-set spring campaign for Kors earlier this year, and further continues its “Hotel Stories” series in the Italian city’s luxe Grand Hotel Plaza.

All images: Lachlan Bailey/Courtesy of Michael Kors

Louis Vuitton Unveils Its Luxe Debut Beauty Collection

Louis Vuitton‘s first collection for its new La Beauté Louis Vuitton brand is nearly here! Photographed by Steven Meisel, the label’s debut campaign finds Hoyeon, Awar Odhiang, Chu Wong, and Ida Heiner cast in a variety of enchanting, colorful hues coordinating with the first products crafted by creative director Dame Pat McGrath. The vibrant line’s initial range includes 55 lipsticks, 10 lip balms, and 8 vibrant eyeshadow palettes—all made with sustainable packaging that matches Vuitton’s signature monogrammed luggage. Beauty lovers can discover the collection when it launches on August 29 in a select number of Vuitton boutiques and LouisVuitton.com.

All images: Steven Meisel

KATSEYE Embraces Fall Denim—And Launches An Athletic New Collab—With Gap!

Gap‘s stepping into fall with KATSEYE! The viral girl group fronts the label’s new “Better in Denim” fall campaign, outfitted in a range of its classic blue denim jeans, shirts, skirts, and separates—including a revamped take on its Long & Lean jeans from the early 2000’s. Paired with breezy cotton tops, the shoot also coincides with the launch of KATSEYE’s first Gap collaboration. The group’s capsule features three different hoodies, which launch on August 22 on Gap.com. The campaign and launch both arrive shortly before Gap toasts its signature arched logo’s 30th anniversary later this fall—which is sure to be an exciting celebration under creative director and Gap Inc. executive vice president Zac Posen. Stay tuned!

Additional reporting by Katie Bradshaw.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.