Michael Kors Makes $35 Million Product Donation

Michael Kors has made a $35 million product donation to the New York-based non-profit organization, Delivering Good. The donations will benefit people impacted by poverty and disasters across the country. “I’ve always believed that long-lasting change needs to happen at both the local and national level,” Michael Kors said in a statement released today. “With Delivering Good, we’re able to donate our product and know that it will be provided to the local communities and organizations throughout the country that need it most. If we have learned anything during these trying times, it’s that when you are able to help, you should.”

Product will be donated and distributed to non-profits within Delivering Good’s network of local agencies serving hard-hit markets throughout the U.S. including New York City, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Los Angeles, Texas and Orlando.

The brand has also partnered once again with World Food Programme (WFP) for a new iteration of their Watch Hunger Stop LOVE t-shirt. This special edition release supports the WFP in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many kids count on schools for a meal every day, but with schools closed, the WFP is working to continue feeding those mouths. For each Watch Hunger Stop LOVE t-shirt or shopper purchased from a Michael Kors retail store or MichaelKors.com, they will donate 100% of profits (equivalent to 100 meals or US $25) to WFP. Michael Kors will donate up to two million meals to WFP through September 30th, 2020. Love!

