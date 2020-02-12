Check out pics and recaps from all of the chicest fashion fêtes below! And make sure to email us at events@chicreport.com for editorial coverage consideration.

Tuesday, February 12

Stuart Vevers hosted an intimate dinner at The Standard to celebrate the Coach Fall 2020 show. Noted guests dressed in the brand included Michael B. Jordan, Megan Thee Stallion, Jon Batiste, Camila Morrone, Dree Hemingway, Carlotta Kohl, Veronika Heilbrunner, and Jessica Wang.

Prabal Gurung Fall 2020 Dinner

To celebrate the Fall 2020 collection, Prabal Gurung hosted guests at American Bar. Notable attendees included Caitriona Balfe, Jordan Roth, Eva Chen, Indya Moore, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Huma Abedin, Phillip Picardi, Aurora James, Bryan Grey-Yambao, and Tina Craig. Fellow designers Philip Lim, Kerby-Jean Raymond, and Laura Kim also stopped by to toast Gurung.

Lela Rose & Alessandra Ford Balazs Co-Host Cocktail Party

Lela Rose celebrated her Fall 2020 collection over drinks, at an intimate cocktail co-hosted by Alessandra Ford Balazs in the West Village. Guests wearing Lela Rose included Bridget Moynahan, Nina Agdal, Jenna Bush Hager, Violetta Komyshan, Kelly Turlington Burns, Sophie Auster, Anjelica Hicks, and Pritika Swarup.

Dorinda Medley and Rebag Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Guests including Margaret Josephs (RHONJ), Carole Radziwill (RHONY), and D’Andra Simmons (RHOD) enjoyed light bites, champagne, and a live performance by Chris Chianesi aka Elizabeth Ceighks at the Rebag store in Soho.