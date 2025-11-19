News

Miami Hotspot Kiki on the River Hosts A Cocktail Party at Balmain’s Boutique in Miami’s Design District

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row

If there’s one thing we’re sure about, the worlds of fashion and food go very well together. On Saturday night, Miami hotspot Kiki on the River brought the two together for a special cocktail party at the Balmain boutique in Miami’s Design District. The popular restaurant hosted their top VIPs to peruse, and in many cases, buy Balmain’s current collection, and check out a special exhibition celebrating the French house’s 80th anniversary.

Guests included Aris, partner, Kiki Group, Eileen Roca, actress, model and former Miss Colombia, Sheldon Lowe, real estate developer, Alexandra Rodríguez, Cipriani Ambassador, Jocelyn Binder, actress and content creator, Keke Lindgard, model, Vanessa Menkes, Pierre Pivert, and more.

Caroline McDonald, Aris, Anastasia Spooner

Mehdi Vanden Broeck, Pierre Pivert, Marieh Sarah Montoya, Joanna Filipowicz, Alexandra Rodriguez, Antony Veopaseuth

The exhibition on the store’s second floor is an immersive experience, which showcases their heritage, and founder & visionary Pierre Balmain. There’s a nice selction of vintage pieces, photography, and even the Balmain dress Doja Cat wore at the 2025 Academy Awards. It runs through the end of Art Basel in December.

Balmain recently announced the appointment of Antonin Tron as its new creative director. He replaces creative director Olivier Rousteing, who has been with the brand for over a decade.

Balmain archival pieces

Kathryn Jackson. Kirsten Burroughs

Throughout the night guests enjoyed Perrier-Jouët champagne, smoked salmon puffs with truffle, tuna tartare cones, and caviar service from Kiki on the River. The beloved waterfront destination on the Miami River, blends modern Greek cuisine with the vibrant spirit of the islands. The menu is a delicious selection of Mediterranean favorites and features riverside dining and one hell of a party. Expect live DJs, twirling napkins, and an atmosphere that evokes the energy of summer in Mykonos all year long. Trust us! It’s a vibe!  

Kiki on the River is located at 450 NW North River Drive, Miami. For reservations, please visit www.kikiontheriver.com or call 786-502-3242

Images: Courtesy

