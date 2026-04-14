8 Met Gala Predictions From a Professional Psychic

The Met Gala is always full of surprises. Anna Wintour and Sergio Kletnoy plan it that way. Besides them, no one involved in the process — not even the producers of Vogue’s own red carpet livestream — knows exactly who is coming, what they will be wearing, or what kind of stunts they might have planned for the red carpet. Even if you sign multiple NDAs — as I did when I wrote the script for the show in 2022 and 2023 — you are still told next to nothing. It’s both frustrating and exciting and it certainly makes for a lively evening.

Still, it would be nice to have some idea of what to expect. So this year, we consulted with professional psychic, astrologer, and numerologist Antonella of psychicworld.com to see what fashion’s biggest night has in store.

1. Zendaya and Doja Cat will walk the carpet in sculpture-like fashion.

“Zendaya will take on a sculptural couture piece that will look less like a gown and more like a museum installation,” says Antonella. “We might even see a costume change halfway up the Met steps. Meanwhile, Doja Cat will lean fully surreal, wearing an avant-garde creation defined by exaggerated shapes and theatrical detailing.”

2. A ring will be the top story of the night — probaby Zendaya’s.

“Whether it’s just her engagement ring or paired with a wedding band, this detail could become one of the most talked-about moments of the night,” says Antonella.

3. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will finally make their red carpet debut (in Gucci no less).

“Taylor hasn’t made a Met Gala appearance in a decade, since [she wore] that iconic cut-out metallic dress and bleached hair in 2016, and where she met her now exs, Joe Alwyn and Tom Hiddleston. I think we’ll see a huge power couple moment on the carpet in subtly coordinated Gucci looks,” says Antonella, “and it will cause massive media buzz, with TikTok edits of them on the carpet laughing together going viral.”

4. Someone will arrive wearing a giant frame.

“I think we’ll see someone take the concept [of fashion as art] quite literally and arrive at the carpet in a frame, needing handlers to help them up the Met stairs,” says Antonella. “In another breath, we’ll see someone lean so far into the high art reference, potentially based on an obscure 1700s sculpture or art movement, and it will land flat and unfortunately flop.”

5. Kylie and Timothée will walk the carpet together.

“They’ve kept their appearances rare and intentional, so the Met Gala would be the ideal place for them to step out together again, especially with a theme that invites dramatic, fashion-forward moments, although I think they will keep their outfits relatively [subdued].”

6. A minimalist look will somehow win the night.

“Amid all the art and sculptural chaos, one guest will opt for a perfectly tailored, deceptively simple black or white look,” predicts Antonella. “And whilst the internet will call it boring at first, by the next day it will be hailed as the chicest outfit of the night.”

7. Anna Wintour and the cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ will appear on the carpet together.

“Although for years Anna Wintour never truly acknowledged the film, it’s exciting to see her really lean into the sequel era, especially appearing with Meryl Streep in Vogue this month. I strongly predict we’ll see a red carpet moment featuring Anna, Meryl, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt together, and the internet will lap it up.”

8. A new couple will hard-launch their relationship on the carpet.

“We’ll see a couple we had no idea were official hard-launch and walk the carpet like it’s been public knowledge for months. Zero explanation, and the timeline will go into detective mode for 48 hours. Maybe Role Model and Dakota Johnson?”