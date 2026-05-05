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All the Best Photos and Met Gala Looks From The Mark Hotel

Before they walk the red carpet at The Met, they walk the red carpet at The Mark.

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Cardi B at The Mark (BFA)

There are two main places celebs go to prepare for the Met Gala: The Mark Hotel on East 77th St. (about five blocks south and one block east of the Metropolitan Museum of Art) and The Surrey on East 76th St. (just one block further away). From these locations Vogue can stagger their departures, loading them into super-sized conveyances — big enough that they don’t have to sit down and risk wrinkling their couture — before whisking them off to the museum.

This is the first chance people and the press have to see the celebrities’ looks as they move through the hotels’ front doors and into their waiting luxury rides. And sometimes the photos that are taken during that short jaunt from hotel foyer to limousine (and back, after… and then out again on their way to the after parties) are some of the best of the night. At least, we think so. But you take a look and judge for yourself.

Chase infiniti in Maison Margiela

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti returning to The Mark with Odessa A’zion.

Chase Infiniti, Odessa A’zion

Chase Infiniti on her way to the after parties.

Chase Infiniti

Naomi Osaka in Robert Wun

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka

Dree Hemingway in Valentino

Dree Hemingway

Dree Hemingway returning with Joe Alwyn (also in Valentino).

Joe Alwyn, Dree Hemingway

Jordan Roth in Robert Wun

Jordan Roth

Tessa Thompson in Valentino

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson on her way to the after parties in another look by Valentino.

Tessa Thompson

Adwoa Aboah in Simone Rocha

Adwoa Aboah

Louisa Jacobson in Dilara Findikoglu

Louisa Jacobson

Louisa Jacobson

Louisa Jacobson heading to the after parties in another look by Dilara Findikoglu.

Louisa Jacobson

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow heading to the after parties.

Joe Burrow

Lila Moss in Connor Ives

Lila Moss

Lila Moss returning to the Mark with designer Connor Ives.

Lila Moss, Conner Ives

Lila Moss heading to the after parties.

Lila Moss

Doechii in Marc Jacobs

Doechii

Doechii returning to The Mark.

Doechii

Imaan Hammam in Saint Laurent

Imaan Hammam

Imaan Hammam heading to the after parties in another look by Saint Laurent.

Imaan Hammam

Laura Harrier in DiPetsa

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier on her way to the after parties.

Laura Harrier

Alexa Chung in Dior

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung returning to The Mark.

Alexa Chung

Wisdom Kaye in Public School

Wisdom Kaye

Ivy Getty in Ludovic De Saint Sernin

Ivy Getty, Ludovic De Saint Sernin

Ivy Getty heading to the after parties.

Ivy Getty

Miranda Kerr in Dior

Miranda Kerr

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Alexander McQueen

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar Jones returning to The Mark with Hudson Williams in Balenciaga.

Hudson Williams, Daisy Edgar-Jones

Hudson WIlliams headed to the after parties with Alex Flores.

Hudson Williams, Alex Flores

Tyla in Valentino

Tyla

Sarah Paulson in Matières Fécales

Sarah Paulson

Grace Gummer and Gabriela Hearst in Gabriela Hearst

Grace Gummer, Gabriela Hearst

Alex Consani in Gucci

Alex Consani

Alex Consani

Alex Cosani and Paloma Elsesser on their way to the after parties.

Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser

Odessa A’zion in Valentino

Odessa A’zion

Sombr in Valentino

Sombr

Sombr and Odessa A’zion heading to the after parties.

Sombr, Odessa A’zion

Karlie Kloss in Dior

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner headed to the after parties.

Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo headed to the after parties.

Colman Domingo

Maude Apatow in Valentino

Maude Apatow

Naomi Watts in Dior

Naomi Watts

Paloma Elsesser in Francesco Risso

Paloma Elsesser

Lisa in Robert Wun

Lisa

Lisa returning to The Mark.

Lisa

Lisa heading to the after parties.

Lisa

Irina Shayk in Alexander Wang

Irina Shayk

Jisoo in Dior

Jisoo

Jisoo

Ahn Hyo-seop in Valentino

Ahn Hyo-seop

Alysa Liu in Louis Vuitton

Alysa Liu

EJAE and Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert in Swarovski

EJAE, Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert

Valérie Jacquemus and Simon Porte Jacquemus in Jacquemus

Valérie Jacquemus, Simon Porte Jacquemus

Sabine Getty in Ashi Studio

Sabine Getty

Sudha Reddy in Manish Malhotra

Sudha Reddy

Venus Williams in Swarovski

Venus Williams

Sam Smith in Valentino

Sam Smith

Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo in Jean Paul Gaultier

Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo

Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo

Gustav Magnar Witzøe in Todd Partick

Gustav Magnar Witzøe

Léna Mahfouf in Burc Akyol

Léna Mahfouf

Léna Mahfouf returning to The Mark.

Léna Mahfouf

Anna Wintour in Chanel

Anna Wintour

Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson

Cardi B in Marc Jacobs

Cardi B

Cardi B heading to the after parties with her sister Hennessy.

Cardi B

All photos courtesy of BFA for The Mark hotel.

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