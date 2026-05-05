All the Best Photos and Met Gala Looks From The Mark Hotel

There are two main places celebs go to prepare for the Met Gala: The Mark Hotel on East 77th St. (about five blocks south and one block east of the Metropolitan Museum of Art) and The Surrey on East 76th St. (just one block further away). From these locations Vogue can stagger their departures, loading them into super-sized conveyances — big enough that they don’t have to sit down and risk wrinkling their couture — before whisking them off to the museum.

This is the first chance people and the press have to see the celebrities’ looks as they move through the hotels’ front doors and into their waiting luxury rides. And sometimes the photos that are taken during that short jaunt from hotel foyer to limousine (and back, after… and then out again on their way to the after parties) are some of the best of the night. At least, we think so. But you take a look and judge for yourself.

Chase infiniti in Maison Margiela

Chase Infiniti returning to The Mark with Odessa A’zion.

Chase Infiniti on her way to the after parties.

Naomi Osaka in Robert Wun

Dree Hemingway in Valentino

Dree Hemingway returning with Joe Alwyn (also in Valentino).

Jordan Roth in Robert Wun

Tessa Thompson in Valentino

Tessa Thompson on her way to the after parties in another look by Valentino.

Adwoa Aboah in Simone Rocha

Louisa Jacobson in Dilara Findikoglu

Louisa Jacobson heading to the after parties in another look by Dilara Findikoglu.

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow heading to the after parties.

Lila Moss in Connor Ives

Lila Moss returning to the Mark with designer Connor Ives.

Lila Moss heading to the after parties.

Doechii in Marc Jacobs

Doechii returning to The Mark.

Imaan Hammam in Saint Laurent

Imaan Hammam heading to the after parties in another look by Saint Laurent.

Laura Harrier in DiPetsa

Laura Harrier on her way to the after parties.

Alexa Chung in Dior

Alexa Chung returning to The Mark.

Wisdom Kaye in Public School

Ivy Getty in Ludovic De Saint Sernin

Ivy Getty heading to the after parties.

Miranda Kerr in Dior

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Alexander McQueen

Daisy Edgar Jones returning to The Mark with Hudson Williams in Balenciaga.

Hudson WIlliams headed to the after parties with Alex Flores.

Tyla in Valentino

Sarah Paulson in Matières Fécales

Grace Gummer and Gabriela Hearst in Gabriela Hearst

Alex Consani in Gucci

Alex Cosani and Paloma Elsesser on their way to the after parties.

Odessa A’zion in Valentino

Sombr in Valentino

Sombr and Odessa A’zion heading to the after parties.

Karlie Kloss in Dior

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner headed to the after parties.

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Colman Domingo headed to the after parties.

Maude Apatow in Valentino

Naomi Watts in Dior

Paloma Elsesser in Francesco Risso

Lisa in Robert Wun

Lisa returning to The Mark.

Lisa heading to the after parties.

Irina Shayk in Alexander Wang

Jisoo in Dior

Ahn Hyo-seop in Valentino

Alysa Liu in Louis Vuitton

EJAE and Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert in Swarovski

Valérie Jacquemus and Simon Porte Jacquemus in Jacquemus

Sabine Getty in Ashi Studio

Sudha Reddy in Manish Malhotra

Venus Williams in Swarovski

Sam Smith in Valentino

Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo in Jean Paul Gaultier

Gustav Magnar Witzøe in Todd Partick

Léna Mahfouf in Burc Akyol

Léna Mahfouf returning to The Mark.

Anna Wintour in Chanel

Justin Jefferson

Cardi B in Marc Jacobs

Cardi B heading to the after parties with her sister Hennessy.

All photos courtesy of BFA for The Mark hotel.