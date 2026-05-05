All the Best Photos and Met Gala Looks From The Mark Hotel

There are two main places celebs go to prepare for the Met Gala: The Mark Hotel on East 77th St. (about five blocks south and one block east of the Metropolitan Museum of Art) and The Surrey on East 76th St. (just one block further away). From these locations Vogue can stagger their departures, loading them into super-sized conveyances — big enough that they don’t have to sit down and risk wrinkling their couture — before whisking them off to the museum.
This is the first chance people and the press have to see the celebrities’ looks as they move through the hotels’ front doors and into their waiting luxury rides. And sometimes the photos that are taken during that short jaunt from hotel foyer to limousine (and back, after… and then out again on their way to the after parties) are some of the best of the night. At least, we think so. But you take a look and judge for yourself.
Chase infiniti in Maison Margiela
Chase Infiniti returning to The Mark with Odessa A’zion.
Chase Infiniti on her way to the after parties.
Naomi Osaka in Robert Wun
Dree Hemingway in Valentino
Dree Hemingway returning with Joe Alwyn (also in Valentino).
Jordan Roth in Robert Wun
Tessa Thompson in Valentino
Tessa Thompson on her way to the after parties in another look by Valentino.
Adwoa Aboah in Simone Rocha
Louisa Jacobson in Dilara Findikoglu
Louisa Jacobson heading to the after parties in another look by Dilara Findikoglu.
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow heading to the after parties.
Lila Moss in Connor Ives
Lila Moss returning to the Mark with designer Connor Ives.
Lila Moss heading to the after parties.
Doechii in Marc Jacobs
Doechii returning to The Mark.
Imaan Hammam in Saint Laurent
Imaan Hammam heading to the after parties in another look by Saint Laurent.
Laura Harrier in DiPetsa
Laura Harrier on her way to the after parties.
Alexa Chung in Dior
Alexa Chung returning to The Mark.
Wisdom Kaye in Public School
Ivy Getty in Ludovic De Saint Sernin
Ivy Getty heading to the after parties.
Miranda Kerr in Dior
Daisy Edgar-Jones in Alexander McQueen
Daisy Edgar Jones returning to The Mark with Hudson Williams in Balenciaga.
Hudson WIlliams headed to the after parties with Alex Flores.
Tyla in Valentino
Sarah Paulson in Matières Fécales
Grace Gummer and Gabriela Hearst in Gabriela Hearst
Alex Consani in Gucci
Alex Cosani and Paloma Elsesser on their way to the after parties.
Odessa A’zion in Valentino
Sombr in Valentino
Sombr and Odessa A’zion heading to the after parties.
Karlie Kloss in Dior
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner headed to the after parties.
Colman Domingo in Valentino
Colman Domingo headed to the after parties.
Maude Apatow in Valentino
Naomi Watts in Dior
Paloma Elsesser in Francesco Risso
Lisa in Robert Wun
Lisa returning to The Mark.
Lisa heading to the after parties.
Irina Shayk in Alexander Wang
Jisoo in Dior
Ahn Hyo-seop in Valentino
Alysa Liu in Louis Vuitton
EJAE and Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert in Swarovski
Valérie Jacquemus and Simon Porte Jacquemus in Jacquemus
Sabine Getty in Ashi Studio
Sudha Reddy in Manish Malhotra
Venus Williams in Swarovski
Sam Smith in Valentino
Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo in Jean Paul Gaultier
Gustav Magnar Witzøe in Todd Partick
Léna Mahfouf in Burc Akyol
Léna Mahfouf returning to The Mark.
Anna Wintour in Chanel
Justin Jefferson
Cardi B in Marc Jacobs
Cardi B heading to the after parties with her sister Hennessy.
All photos courtesy of BFA for The Mark hotel.