Every Pic from Bella Hadid’s New Alo Campaign by Mert & Marcus

Alo has really pulled out all the stops (and done away with any and all budget constraints) for their latest campaign. Shot in Los Angeles by acclaimed fashion photographers Mert & Marcus and styled by fashion stylist Mimi Cuttrell, the campaign features supermodel Bella Hadid in mix of signature Alo Essentials and new designs from the brands Pre-Fall collection.
“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how important it is to create space for myself,” said Hadid via a release. “Whether that’s slowing down, moving my body, or just taking a moment to reconnect, those little rituals have become such a big part of how I take care of myself. To me, that’s what wellness is all about, and it’s always been something I associate with Alo. That’s why this partnership felt so authentic — it reflects a part of my everyday life that’s been there for years.”
“Bella has been part of our community for years,” said Summer Nacewicz, Alo’s EVP of Marketing and Creative. “She represents the ultimate Alo girl who moves seamlessly between the worlds of fashion, wellness, and culture while remaining deeply connected to herself through it all. Together, we’ve created a campaign that captures the spirit of Alo through Bella’s personal approach to wellness, set in the city that shaped us.”
Check out the rest of the campaign below and for more information, or to shop the looks featured, visit www.alo.com.