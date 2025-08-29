Men’s Skin, Body, And Self-Care Essentials For Hazy Summer Days

Summer’s holding on for a few more weeks—and for the gents, that means keeping your seasonal self-care rotation in full effect. Products that are both practical and nourishing are key this time of year, from hydrating lip balms and serums to protective sunscreen. From skin to hair, check out the sharp and effective selects we’re loving for men right now—and keeping on-hand all Labor Day weekend.

Calming lip balm

A simple, smooth lip balm will provide hydration and a protective finish all season. Look to chic versions with ingredients like vitamin E and CBD for a nourishing, calm feel.

Obayaty soothing lip balm, $44, Obayaty.com

Breezy cologne

Soft scents are perfect late summer pick-me-ups. Ralph Lauren’s latest bursts with blackcurrant and sandalwood notes, encased in a sleek silver bottle that will stand out on anyone’s nightstand.

Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club New York eau de parfum, $135, Sephora.com

Effective cleanser

An essential first step to any skincare routine, cleansers can vary in effectiveness and texture. This smooth version from Lab Series contains salicylic acid for a deep clean, targeting all manner of breakouts.

Lab Series Deep Pore purifying face wash, $30, LabSeries.com

Refreshing toner

While minimizing pores to prevent skin buildup, toners can also provide a vast range of other benefits. Sabrina Elba’s signature mixture from S’Able Labs is filled with black seed extract, fruit acids, and ferulic acid, which further brightens and smooths your skin while reducing inflammation and fine lines.

S’Able Labs Black Seed toner, $37, Sablelabs.com

Hydrating serum

Hydrate and smooth your skin with a lightweight serum. Derm-approved ingredients like ceramide and niacinamide will quickly and effectively nourish your skin, like Hanyul’s editor-beloved version that packs a punch with red rice extract.

Hanyul red rice hydrating serum, $45, Sephora.com

Protective SPF

Don’t forget SPF before you head out the door! All year-round, this essential final step blocks your skin from harmful UV rays and environmental debris. Look for versions like Innisfree’s best-selling sunscreen, which calms with green tea extracts and doesn’t leave a white cast behind.

Innisfree Daily UV Defense sunscreen, $18, Innisfree.com

Nourishing shampoo

Give your hair a healthy refresh with an equally healthy shampoo. Formulas enhanced with organic and medical ingredients will provide a soothing touch and added moisture—like Flamingo Estate’s signature wash, filled with avocado, aloe, meadowfoam seed, and more for a deep cleanse.

Flamingo Estate Rosemary & Ionian bergamot shampoo, $50, FlamingoEstate.com

Easy hair wax

Pick up a tin of hair wax for a quick styling fix. A little goes a long way with this lightweight cream, which brings your hair a supportive hold while keeping stray strands at bay.

Balmain Homme sculpting wax, $61, Balmainhair.us

A fresh shave

Craving a clean shave? Don’t forget a soft, skin-friendly foam to clear up scratchy stubble or five o’clock shadow.

C.O. Bigelow premium shave foam, $12, BigelowChemists.com

