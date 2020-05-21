10 Memorial Day Sales On Beauty Products

It’s almost Memorial Day weekend and beauty brands are rolling out some great discount and deals. Here are a few that caught our eyes.

1. Phyto-C: Get 15% Off by using promo code MDW20 from May 18 to 22.

2. Grande Cosmetics: They’re offering up to 50% Off on select products. Also, get a free Gift ($40 Value) for any purchase of $75 and up . The free gift includes: mini grandeLIPS plumping metallic lipstick in “rose blush”, stay put lip liner & a canvas makeup bag.

3. Julep: Shop and use promo code MEM50 for 50% Off site wide from May 22 to 25.

4. Laura Geller: For your makeup goods, use promo code MEMORIAL for 30% Off All Orders $50+ from May 22 to 25.

5. Patchology: They are offering a 15% online sale on a few of their kits, starting Friday, May 22nd through Monday, May 25th.

6. Physicians Formula: Use promo code PFBEST for 30% Off Best Sellers from May 19 to 31. Also, get a free eye makeup remover lotion with $25+ purchase from May 22 to 25th.

7. Moroccanoil: Get a free Moroccanoil water bottle and smoothing Mask with a $90+ purchase!

8. Finn & Co: 20% off the entire order, ‘memorial20’. From Sunday, May 17 and runs through Monday, May 25 (midnight EST).

9. Pharmacopia: Get 20% off Citrus Products from May 19 to May 26.