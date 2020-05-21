Chic Report

10 Memorial Day Sales On Beauty Products

by Nandini Vaid
written by Nandini Vaid

It’s almost Memorial Day weekend and beauty brands are rolling out some great discount and deals. Here are a few that caught our eyes.  

1. Phyto-C: Get 15% Off by using promo code MDW20 from May 18 to 22.

Phyto-C

2. Grande Cosmetics:  They’re offering up to 50% Off on select products. Also, get a free Gift ($40 Value) for any purchase of $75 and up . The free gift includes:  mini grandeLIPS plumping metallic lipstick in “rose blush”, stay put lip liner & a canvas makeup bag.

Grande Cosmetics

3. Julep: Shop and use promo code MEM50 for 50% Off site wide from May 22 to 25.

Julep

4. Laura Geller: For your makeup goods, use promo code MEMORIAL for 30% Off All Orders $50+ from May 22 to 25.

Laura Geller

5. Patchology: They are offering a 15% online sale on a few of their kits, starting Friday, May 22nd through Monday, May 25th.

Patchology

 

6. Physicians Formula: Use promo code PFBEST for 30% Off Best Sellers from May 19 to 31. Also, get a free eye makeup remover lotion with $25+ purchase from May 22 to 25th.

Physicians Formula

7. Moroccanoil: Get a free Moroccanoil water bottle and smoothing Mask with a $90+ purchase!

8. Finn & Co: 20% off the entire order, ‘memorial20’. From Sunday, May 17 and runs through Monday, May 25 (midnight EST).

Finn and Co.

9. Pharmacopia: Get 20% off Citrus Products from May 19 to May 26.

Pharmacopia

10. StriVectin: Get 25% Off site wide, also a free tote plus six piece set on all orders of $125+ from May 19 to May 27.

StriVectin

