Here’s your cheat sheet to some of the many highlights from the Fall 2020 shows of New York Fashion Week.

1. Miley Cyrus Makes Surprise Appearance at Marc Jacobs

Closing out NYFW, as is tradition, Marc Jacobs gave everyone the show they were waiting for. The designer enlisted dancer Karole Armitage — aka the “punk ballerina” — to choreograph an interpretive dance sequence as a starter. The surprise dessert course: Miley Cyrus, who took to the runway like a duck to water.

2. Cheer Stars at Brandon Mawell

Navarro cheerleaders Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback took their seats front row at Brandon Maxwell’s show at the American Museum of Natural History. As the models walked past, the duo spurred them on with motivational ‘mat talk’ — i.e. encouraging yells of “Yasssss!” and “You’re a 10, you’re a 10… you’re a 10!” Maxwell was also the first designer to ever showcase his wares at the museum.

3. Rodarte Brings Their Gothic Glamour Back to NYFW

After their decampments to La La Land and Paris, Kate and Laura Mulleavy decided to come back to NYC. For their first New York-based show since September 2018, the sisters dabbled in dark romance with a Dracula-inspired twist. At a time when the OG designers are heading to Paris, London, and L.A. en masse, it made Rodarte’s return even sweeter.

4. Debbie Harry Shows up at Coach

What better way to celebrate a collection themed “Pop Heritage” than to welcome a music icon to the stage. Coach tapped Debbie Harry to perform a Blondie hit and walk the runway for Fall 2020, showing Kaia et al how it’s done.

5. Susan Alexandra Hosts a Musical

In a sea of back-to-back shows, handbag designer Susan Alexandra went another route: hosting a fully-fledged musical at Public Arts. For the presentation, the all-singing, all-dancing cast portrayed what it’s like to be a creative in New York City with campy costumes, a talking dog, and even some new Broadway-inspired beaded bags. Epic!

6. Christopher John Rogers’ Designs Light Up Instagram

Moments after a certain green silk taffeta ballroom skirt took to the runway, videos of model Niko Riam twirling in the creation by newcomer Christopher John Rogers began to circulate Instagram with hilarious captions. Which one are you re-posting? Read the review here.

7. Jillian Mercado Makes Runway Debut

IMG Model Jillian Mercardo took to The Blonds runway in her wheelchair in a moment she called the “opportunity of a lifetime” and a “huge milestone” in her career. Read the story here.



8. Cynthia Rowley’s Models Emerge from the Crowd

Showgoers at Spring Studios were treated to the full, immersive experience at Cynthia Rowley’s Fall 2020 offering, as models jumped up from random seats in the space to take their place on the runway throughout the show. Rowley reportedly said that one audience member initially thought the model next to them was a vlogger gone rogue taking to the catwalk… stranger things have happened!

9. The Selects Take New York

As part of NYFW, The Selects presented the collections of 10 up-and-coming Korean brands at their Soho showroom. The Monday night party was an intimate and rare opportunity to get up close and see the exciting innovations that the county’s emerging designers are cooking up. Read the recap here.

10. Boy Meets Girl Returns After a Five-Year Hiatus

Stacy Igel’s contemporary athleisure brand Boy Meets Girl came back to New York Fashion Week for a partnership with outdoor lifestyle brand ROOTS. With pianist Chloe Flower and dancers added to the mix, the presentation at Klarna Style360 was energetic and unforgettable.

