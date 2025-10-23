Melanie Ward Dies After Battling Breast Cancer

Stylist Melanie Ward has passed away, which was announced on her Instagram on Wednesday. Her death follows a years-long battle with breast cancer. Ward was renowned as a top stylist in the fashion world, particularly for her pioneering of the grunge aesthetic in the 1990’s and early work with Kate Moss at the start of her career. Ward frequently worked with industry legends including David Sims, Corinne Day, Calvin Klein, Helmut Lang, and Jil Sander throughout her tenure as a stylist, while also consulting for Karl Lagerfeld from 2005 to 2006. She also served as a senior fashion editor at Harper’s Bazaar from 1995 to 2009. Beloved by the industry at-large, Ward’s passing has been mourned by collaborators, muses, and friends including Edward Enninful, Donatella Versace, Linda Evangelista, Selma Blair, Katie Grand, and Alex White.

Nordstrom Opens Its New Gift Shop At The Corner For The Holidays

May your days be merry and bright! Nordstrom has kicked off the holiday season with its new The Gift Shop at The Corner, which covers two floors of its flagship store’s special Corner section on West 57th Street. This year’s shop features an assortment of gift-ready products for the holiday season, spanning fashion, home decor, kids’ products, accessories, beauty, and more—most under $100—from top labels including Lola Blankets, Ekster, Mod + Jo, Local Eclectic, ANNA New York The Vintage List, DOIY, AREAWARE, Frank Green, Dear Annabelle, Thirsty Cowboy Granado, Gabar, Stephen Josephs, Sofia Cashmere, Pakaway, Parallelle, and Graphic Image. The space will feature a range of exciting activations, including unique Michael Aram and Fortnum & Mason installations, The Gift Box Bar wrapping station, a themed photo booth, embroidery station, and Gift Expert gifting advice in-store. Designed as a one-stop shop for all things holiday, the Gift Shop will include a range of programs and events from October 25 to December 21, from free gifts with purchase to customizable products, founder meetings, and more. To round out the spirit of the holidays, customers can enter a weekly sweepstakes to win a personalized gift list from the Gift Shop’s in-store assortment of present-worthy pieces, as well.

“We envisioned The Gift Shop at The Corner as a year-round destination for discovery and a place where gifting becomes immersive, expressive, and personal,” said Nordstrom’s senior vice president of creative Olivia Kim. “Through curated brand collaborations and authentic storytelling, we’re celebrating the joy of giving in all its forms.”

Tommy Hilfiger’s Newest Campaign Gets Into The Holiday Spirit

Silver bells are ringing at Tommy Hilfiger! The brand’s just unveiled its new holiday campaign, complete with a model cast including brand ambassador Jisoo. For the new season, “A Hilfiger Holiday” celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with cozy homes, snow-dusted lawns, and gatherings by the tree, where everyone’s outfitted in their best Hilfiger attire from colorful knit sweaters to classic coats, trousers, tweed separates, and stylishly preppy handbags and printed pajamas. The celebrations will continue throughout the season, however, through international activations in major cities, plus Hilfiger’s collection launch in stores and on TommyHilfiger.com.

“Holidays in the Hilfiger household were filled with the bustling excitement of nine kids, lots of guests and endless games,” said Hilfiger. “This campaign captures that same feeling. It’s about celebrating with heart and bringing your own style and personality to every moment. And it wouldn’t be the holidays without a much-loved member of the Tommy family dropping in — JISOO brings iconic pop culture energy to the moment, with a festive sparkle.”

Harper’s Bazaar Dances Into November With Misty Copeland

The latest covergirl for Harper’s Bazaar is decidedly on pointe! The magazine’s just revealed its new digital November cover, starring ballet legend Misty Copeland. She sat down with them to share her experiences as ABT”s first Black female principal dancer, projects including her Bunheads books and “Be Bold” Initiative, and the importance of diversity and representation in the arts. Her cover was notably revealed shortly before this year’s American Ballet Theatre Gala, where she completed her final ABT ballet performances onstage.

“It hit me differently at ABT, I think, because as an adult, you’re more aware of these things. To be the only Black woman in the company was shocking,” Copeland said of diversity awareness during her career. “I was openly having these conversations in interviews I would do [with the press]. I guess I was naive, right? I would say, ‘This is my experience.’ I had colleagues that were my good friends, and they were kind of pushing back, like, ‘Why would you say that? That’s not your experience.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh. You’re not even aware that this is happening.’”

Old Navy Is Teaming Up With Anna Sui For A Blossoming New Collaboration

Gap Inc.’s range of brand collaborations is expanding with Old Navy. The label has just announced a new co-branded capsule with Anna Sui, inspired by the New York City-based designer’s signature bohemian, feminine designs from the ’90s and early 2000’s. Complete with Sui’s signature blossoming floral and butterfly motifs, the line includes a range of dresses, T-shirts, jackets, blouses, and denim separates, cast in autumn-ready hues of dark blue, brown, black, and pink. For added whimsical drama, Sui and Old Navy have tapped musician PinkPantheress as their campaign muse.

Marc Jacobs Reveals “Give Marc, Get Joy” Resort Campaign With Iris Law

Joy is front and center for Marc Jacobs this season! The designer is continuing his optimistic streak with his new Resort 2025 campaign, fronted by Iris Law. The rising star model—who just made her debut on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway—poses for Chris Rhodes lens in an assortment of Jacobs’ new printed sweaters, embellished T-shirts, and colorful separates. The range is complete with the newest hues of Jacobs’ signature Tote, Dual, Dakota, Snapshot, and Cristina bags, plus his brand’s new wallets, sneakers, and jewelry. You can discover the full range inside Jacobs’ upcoming gift guides, which launch later this month, as well as its wider release on MarcJacobs.com on October 30. But that’s not all! Jacobs is continuing his brand’s “JOY” chapter with future installations and pop-up experiences, which have included a takeover at The Standard, High Line—and will be heading to Art Basel in Miami in December.

