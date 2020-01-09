Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Andy Cohen Wants Meghan Markle for RHOBH

Yesterday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their intent to step back from their roles a senior members of the British royal family. In an even bigger move, they also revealed plans to split their time between the UK and North America. There is some speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might want to spend time in California, where Markle’s mother resides. If that’s the case, Andy Cohen has a job open and waiting for Markle when she gets there. “Open invite for The Duchess to join #RHOBH !!!” he commented on the Sussex Royal Instagram account. It likely won’t happen, but how amazing would the show be if it did?

Kering Brands Band Together to Help Australia

Kering’s brands — including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, and more — have pledged to donate a total of $1 million AUD ($685,256 USD) to help fight the wildfires in Australia. The funds are being promised to “the most appropriate local organizations selected by the [Kering] Group’s sustainability experts.” The conglomerate also says it will undertake additional initiatives “in solidarity with the Australian people,” and will participate in reforestation and biodiversity programs in the future.

Last year, Kering spearheaded the Fashion G7 Pact, pledging to reduce single-use plastics by 2030, and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, among other environmental targets. In April, Francois-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, and his father, Francois Pinault, pledged €100 million ($112.9 million) to rebuild Notre-Dame.

Jacquemus Exits the Fashion Calendar (WWD)

Going forward, Jacquemus will no longer show at fashion week — sort of. The designer will still present his womenswear collections on the runway, but will do so during his menswear shows in January and June, rather than during the usual womenswear weeks in February and September.

Teen Vogue Removes a Sponsored Post About Facebook (New York Times)

On Wednesday, Teen Vogue published a post sponsored by Facebook about the social media giant’s “efforts to safeguard political speech” without disclosing that it was an advertisement. The line “Editor’s note: This is sponsored editorial content” was added later, but ultimately the entire post was removed. “We made a series of errors labeling this piece, and we apologize for any confusion this may have caused,” Condé Nast said in a statement. “We don’t take our audience’s trust for granted, and ultimately decided that the piece should be taken down entirely to avoid further confusion.”

Michael Kors Collection Debuts Its Spring Campaign

Inez & Vinoodh shot the Spring 2020 campaign for Michael Kors Collection, starring Ugbad Abdi and Rianne Van Rompaey. “My spring collection is a celebration of the best of American style,” says Kors. “The Collection campaign focuses on a mix of ease and glamour that is inherently American, and the layers of sophistication, irreverence and romance found in the images complement that juxtaposition.”

