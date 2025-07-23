Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Lose Their $100 Million Netflix Deal

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won’t be back on our screens anytime soon! The regal couple’s $100 million deal with Netflix has not been renewed, according to People. In 2020, the pair signed their initial deal with the streaming network, resulting in projects including their docuseries Harry & Meghan and Markle’s own homemaking series With Love, Meghan. However, the deal’s dissolution means that With Love, Meghan isn’t expected to return for season 2. At this time, a cause hasn’t been given as to why the deal has ended.

Condé Nast’s Vogue Club Permanently Shuts Down

End of an era! Vogue has ended its Vogue Club membership group, according to Yahoo. The club was known for hosting exclusive events and experiences for its members, including interactive seminars with editors, and granted early access to events like Vogue World, Forces of Fashion panels, and British Vogue‘s Wellness Retreat. The platform even held its own accounts on social media, though no posts have been made since May. Vogue Club memberships first launched in 2023 under the leadership of former EIC Anna Wintour, totaling $30 monthly for members and $25 for founding members. However, this isn’t the end of memberships at Condé Nast; its In Vogue—now known as the Vogue 100 Club—group is still up and running, with members paying $100,000 annually to be included.

J. Crew Launches A Chic Collab With Rouje

Bonjour! J.Crew‘s latest collaboration comes courtesy of French brand Rouje, spearheaded by the friendship between respective brand leaders Olympia Gayot and Jeanne Damas. The pair’s resulting line takes inspiration from staples in both French and American fashion, with 18 pieces made to mix and match—including a sweet polka-dot dress, floral midi dress, lightweight knitwear, wide-leg denim, and accessories ranging from flirty slip-on mules to versatile gold hoop earrings. With a color palette rooted in white, blue, and classic red, the line was made to be mixed and matched to create breezy, effortless outfits for any occasion. You can shop the full collection now, which ranges from $40 to $398, now on JCrew.com. The launch marks J.Crew’s latest collaborative capsule, following launches with Christopher John Rogers and Anna October.

Al images: Courtesy of J.Crew

Sofia Coppola Is Making Her Fashionable Doc Debut With Marc Jacobs!

Everyone’s favorite fashion BFF’s are finally collaborating! After being a longtime pal and muse for Marc Jacobs, Sofia Coppola has gone back behind the lens to create her first documentary, Marc by Sofia, according to W. Coppola’s film will premiere this fall at the Venice Film Festival—and though its angle on Jacobs hasn’t been revealed, it’s sure to be a fashionable affair! The pair’s previous projects include Coppola modeling for both Jacobs’ Louis Vuitton and namesake brand campaigns, in addition to directing advertisements for his Daisy perfume line.

Jonathan Anderson Is Reuniting With Luca Guadagnino

Jonathan Anderson is staying booked and busy! The newly minted Dior creative director is deepening his partnership with Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino, designing costumes for his next film Artificial, according toHypebeast. The flick will dramatically portray the creation and rise of OpenAI in 2023, with a cast including Andrew Garfield, Yura Borisov, and Cooper Koch. Most recently, Anderson designed costumes for Guadagnino’s films Queer and Challengers—the latter of which earned him a Costume Designers Guild Award nomination. In his previous costume designer roles, Anderson launched co-branded capsules at Loewe for both Challengers and Queer…which raises the question if he’ll drop a capsule with Dior or his namesake J.W. Anderson label. Stay tuned for more!

The Cinema Society Screens Oh, Hi At Roxy Cinema!

The Roxy Cinema was packed on Tuesday night for The Cinema Society‘s latest screening! The organization and Sony Pictures Classics teamed up to showcase Sophie Brooks’ new romantic comedy Oh, Hi, starring Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman. The film was followed by a chic soirée afterwards at downtown hotspot Jimmy. Guests at the special occasion included Geraldine Viswanathan, David Brooks, Sabina Friedman-Seitz, Michael Barker, Tom Bernard, Jeremy Allen White, Susie Essman, Dominic Fumusa, Margot Bingham, Andrew Saffir, Hunter Kohl, Mike Doyle, Natalie Morales, Owen Thiele, Catherine Curtin, Donovan Colan, Joseph Cross, Tyler Lain, Mariah Strongin, Sophie Sumner, David Hinojosa, Kim Director, Chris Gray, Michael Bonini, Sean Meehan, Cameron Moir, Coco Mitchell, Jeff Ayars, Emma O’Connor, Mick Szal, Pamela Koffler, Celine Rattray, Lilac Emery-Haynes, Tiffany Hirth, Don Lee, Eileen Matias, Josey Widhalm, Timo Weiland, Philippa Coulthard, Gabe Fazio, Rock Kohli, and more.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

Additional reporting by Julia Karns and Katie Bradshaw.

