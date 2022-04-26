Meet This Year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists

The class of 2022 has been announced. Today, the CFDA and Vogue revealed the finalists of the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund: Jacques Agbobly of Black Boy Knits; Elena Velez; Felisha Noel of Fe Noel; Lauren Harwell Godfrey of Harwell Godfrey; Taofeek Abijako of Head of State; Conley Averett of Judy Turner; Colm Dillane of KIDSUPER; Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph of No Sesso; Omar Salam of Sukeina; and Jackson Wiederhoeft of WIEDERHOEFT.

These aforementioned talents will all be granted funds and personal membership, after the Fashion Fund changed its format post-pandemic to address the challenges facing the fashion industry. Of this year’s recipients, Anna Wintour said that they represent not only the next generation of design aesthetically, but how crucial mission-driven fashion is for brands too: “Our ten finalists are a wonderful reminder that great fashion isn’t only wildly creative, but that it comes with a

conscience. I’m so proud of this year’s group; they represent the very best of what America can be—and what it can stand for.”

The CFDA’s Steven Kolb added: “This year’s group of finalists are among the best talents to bring fashion into the future. They’re diverse, daring, and redefine codes of American style.”

This year’s Fund Selection Committee welcomed designer Thom Browne and Nick Molnar, the CEO of Afterpay (a supporter of the program). They joined Wintour, Kolb, and Vogue’s Mark Holgate and Chioma Nnadi, as well as Aurora James, Saks’ Roopal Patel, Instagram’s Eva Chen, Nordstrom’s Sam Lobban, and model and activist Paloma Elsesser.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.