News

Meet This Year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Felisha Noel/Conley Averett

The class of 2022 has been announced. Today, the CFDA and Vogue revealed the finalists of the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund:  Jacques Agbobly of Black Boy Knits; Elena Velez; Felisha Noel of Fe Noel; Lauren Harwell Godfrey of Harwell Godfrey; Taofeek Abijako of Head of State; Conley Averett of Judy Turner; Colm Dillane of KIDSUPER; Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph of No Sesso; Omar Salam of Sukeina; and Jackson Wiederhoeft of WIEDERHOEFT.

These aforementioned talents will all be granted funds and personal membership, after the Fashion Fund changed its format post-pandemic to address the challenges facing the fashion industry. Of this year’s recipients, Anna Wintour said that they represent not only the next generation of design aesthetically, but how crucial mission-driven fashion is for brands too: “Our ten finalists are a wonderful reminder that great fashion isn’t only wildly creative, but that it comes with a
conscience. I’m so proud of this year’s group; they represent the very best of what America can be—and what it can stand for.”

The CFDA’s Steven Kolb added: “This year’s group of finalists are among the best talents to bring fashion into the future. They’re diverse, daring, and redefine codes of American style.”

This year’s Fund Selection Committee welcomed designer Thom Browne and Nick Molnar, the CEO of Afterpay (a supporter of the program). They joined Wintour, Kolb, and Vogue’s Mark Holgate and Chioma Nnadi, as well as Aurora James, Saks’ Roopal Patel, Instagram’s Eva Chen, Nordstrom’s Sam Lobban, and model and activist Paloma Elsesser.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

All The Things You Never Knew About...

Ex-Vogue Editor Alexandra Shulman Criticizes New Anna...

Daily News: Rihanna And Her ‘Lil Fashion...

Patrick Demarchelier Has Died, Aged 78

Kamala Harris’ Team Reportedly Complained To Anna...

Bella Hadid’s Most Honest Interview Yet! Supermodel...

Daily News: Jimmy Choo Teams Up With...

RIP ALT: “All The Smalltown Boys Wanting...

Anna Wintour Pays Tribute To “Brilliant” And...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X