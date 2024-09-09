Meet The 12 Spanish Fashion Brands Showing At Coterie & Designers & Agents This Fall!

Fine wines, great food, gorgeous cities and beaches are just a few of the reasons that Spain’s beauty and culture are so swoon-worthy. But as much as we love a picturesque playa and delicious paella, the country’s fashion scene is unmissable, too! To wit, these 24 finely crafted fashion and footwear brands, which are showing September 20–22 at the Designers & Agents show (601 W. 26th St., 18th floor), and September 22–24 at the Coterie and magic shows (Javits Center, 429 11th Ave.).

Ready-To-Wear

Aldo Martins

Aldo Martins has kept its whimsical spirit since Martí Bisbal first founded the brand in 1975. With an emphasis on textiles from its base in Barcelona, the label highlights texture across its colorful ready to wear, knitwear, and more.

Contact: susan@susanbonomo.com, IG: @aldomartins_bcn, COTERIE

Carla Ruiz

This brand, launched in 2007, weaves elegance into its ready-to-wear collections. Founders Jose Angel Ruiz and Rocio Ruiz emphasize modern dressing with their colorful dresses, gowns, and more.

Contact: vishaka@showroomfive21.com, IG: @carlaruizcostura, COTERIE

Compañía Fantástica

Siblings Maria and Jaime Nieto embraced the ease of coastal style with a playful spirit when founding Compañía Fantástica. The Spanish brand’s ready-to-wear highlights playful patterns and colors within each of its collections, bringing an optimistic flair to its dresses, tops, trousers, and more.

Contact: jnieto@symg.es, IG: @companiafantastica, COTERIE

Custo Barcelona

Custom Barcelona has stayed true to its dynamic roots ever since its 1980s debut. Brothers Custo and David Dalmau debuted their brand with a range of T-shirts inspired by West Coast style, which has since grown into ready-to-wear collections filled with an array of color, texture, and shine.

Contact: sales@custo.com, IG: @custobarcelona, COTERIE

Indi&Cold

Traditional pieces with a modern touch have been Indi&Cold’s signature aesthetic since its 2012 debut. The brand’s jackets, shirts, and leather accessories feature tonal colors and subtle prints, bringing an elevated take to staple pieces that can be worn for seasons to come.

Contact: irati@indiandcold.com, IG: @indiandcold, COTERIE

Mirto

Mirto finds power through prints, which have been core to the ready-to-wear label’s collections since 1956. The brand emphasizes nature, landscapes, florals, and patterns across its variety of dresses, separates,

and knits.

Contacts: s2nyshowroom@ gmail.com; paloma.perez@mirto.com, IG: @mirto_oficial, DESIGNERS & AGENTS

Monoplaza

Inés Cerezo and Inma Corroto first launched Monoplaza as a swimwear brand in the 1990s. In the decades since, their label has expanded to include ready-to-wear and accessories. Today, their range varies from vibrantly colored caftans to intricately printed shirts, skirts, dresses, and more.

Contact: monoplaza@monoplaza.net, IG: @monoplazastyle, DESIGNERS & AGENTS

Q2

Launched in Valencia in 1993, Q2 has grown considerably since entering the wholesale market in 2007 and has become a go-to for extremely of-the-moment, on-trend collections full of fun prints and wear-everywhere separates.

Contact: customer@q2wholesaleusa.com, IG: @q2.apparel, MAGIC

T.BA

This dreamy brand embraces romance and versatility across its womenswear offerings. T.BA’s sharp coats, dresses, separates, boots, and more all feature tonal colors in textures from linen to velvet, allowing for ample styling year-round. Sustainability is also a focal point of the label, which produces and designs all its collections locally in Spain.

Contact: mariane@tbalife.com, IG: @tbalife, COTERIE

Vilagallo

Alberto Rodriguez, Inés Villalón, and Beatriz Gallo founded Vilagallo in 1997. The fashion brand specializes in versatile pieces with added flair, from embroidered shirts and jackets to punchy, colorful knitwear and outerwear.

Contact: aferrer@vilagallo.es, IG: @vilagallo_official, COTERIE

NKN Nekane

Since 2002, NKN Nekane has found inspiration from its home in Barcelona. The bohemian fashion brand was first founded by Montse Garrido Ferrer and Jorge Juan Gonzalez Martinez from a passion for dynamic dressing. In the years since, it’s also become known for its sustainable elements, from natural fibers to handcrafted detailing.

Contact: tracy@tracyandcompany showroom.com, IG: @nknnekane, MAGIC

Wild Pony

Look for modern minimalist garments and core basics from this cool brand. Launched in 2016, Wild Pony utilizes pleats, vintage-inspired prints, and more details within its collections to showcase the multifunctional nature of the modern woman’s wardrobe in an elevated fashion.

Contact: jnieto@symg.es, IG: @wildponyofficial, COTERIE

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.