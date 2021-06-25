Meet Entrepreneur On The Rise, Steven Dorn

Young entrepreneurs who do not have years of experience often have to rely on genuine connections to move their business forward. Those who are unsuccessful make the crucial error of ignoring personal relationships with clients and colleagues. Personal connections require an entrepreneur to have a special charisma, a quality that has helped lead Steven Dorn to success. Dorn is the founder and CEO of XYZ Media, a company that manages musicians and acts as a VC firm. Dorn claims that most of his success comes from the personal relationships that he has built with his strong network. Dorn understands the value of exceeding expectations of his clients, which leads to repeat business and trusted clientele. His specialties include entrepreneurship, scouting talent and his skills within social media. He has worked with A-list celebrities and other top tier individuals, including Bryson Tiller, Yo Trane and Pink Sweat$.

During the pandemic, Dorn was instrumental in creating connections between the artists he manages and the brands or people necessary to maintain a healthy income when many others in the industry were struggling financially. Now that the industry is starting to return to normal, Dorn is eager to diversify his portfolio of clients even further. As for XYZ Media, he chose to keep the company mysterious and stray from traditional marketing strategies. Dorn maintains a humble profile, and XYZ does not even have a website.

Dorn utilizes industry events to find the newest rising stars. He believes that time is money and does not like to focus on small talk. He channels his energy in a meaningful way in order to benefit himself and his clients. Looking at Dorn’s Instagram feed, it is obvious his dedication to attending events and networking. He focuses on substantive conversations that go beyond just business. He prioritizes action verbs to get things accomplished. Fostering these powerful relationships can lead to life-changing outcomes for people, as it has for Dorn.

