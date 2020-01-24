The Daily Media: 24 Moves to Know

Want to share your news with us and see your name and company in our weekly Media Moves roundup? Email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com.

1. Jasmine Tookes has joined The Lions. The agency has also signed Lexi Liu and Zhavia Ward.

2. Nancy Ortiz is now a talent agent at The Lions Los Angeles.

3. Siren PR has abruptly shuttered its doors. Employees were blind sighted with an email about the closure on Friday night.

4. Robert Rodriguez is now chief creative officer of Halston.

5. Michelle Ryan is now CEO of Agent Provocateur.

6. Kerry Neill has been promoted to CCO of Agent Provocateur.

7. Mona Simpson has been named publisher of The Paris Review.

8. Jim Rich is now editor of Deadspin, which, according to The New York Post, is being relaunched.

9. Casey Lewis is now a senior editor at The Strategist, a digital vertical of New York Magazine.

10. Matteo De Rosa is now president of Dries van Noten.

11. Balenciaga is returning to couture. It’s first haute couture collection in 52 years will be presented in July.

12. Lysa Rosenbaum is now a senior account manager at Savannah Engel Public Relations.

13. DLX NYC is now representing RE/DONE in the U.S.

14. Purple is now representing Crosby Studios.

15. Agentry PR is now representing Just In XX for New York Fashion Week, and NICESTUFF.

16. Battalion is now representing Wilfredo Rosado.

17. MHA Media is now representing Sutton Stracke.

18. Bold PR is now representing Milk Makeup, Beekman 1802, and Kate Somerville Skincare.

19. And Such Consulting is now representing Sackville & Co.

20. Magrino is now representing Venturini Baldini and The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach.

21. Modeworld is now representing Isa Boulder.

22. Chasen Creative Media is now representing Glow Recipe.

23. MCC is now representing Sanlorenzo.

24. Lynne Davis & Co is now representing Essence of Sicily.

