The Daily Media: 21 Moves to Know

1. Ben Cobb is now editor-in-chief (Men) of LOVE Magazine. He shares EIC duties with Katie Grand.

2. Alexander Werz and Isabelle Chouvet are now co-CEOs of Karla Otto. Otto herself is now chairwoman of the company.

3. Glenda Bailey is stepping down as editor-in-chief of Harper’s BAZAAR. Effective March 1st she will be global consultant for Harper’s BAZAAR, serving as a liaison for the magazine’s 29 global editions.

4. Kate Kelly Smith is now EVP and managing director of luxe interiors and design, and chief sales officer for Sandow.

5. Katie Brockman has been promoted to VP of corporate sales at Sandow.

6. Bryan Vargas is now digital art director at Allure and Glamour.

7. Osmund Allenberg is now the PR and partnerships strategist at agnès b.

8. John Gerard McCarth is now a junior account manager at Bradbury Lewis.

9. Laurie Valora is now a marketing director at The Brand Guild.

10. Madison Nordyke is now a PR assistant at The Brand Guild.

11. Erin Brown is now an account director at Creative Media Marketing.

12. Brittany Sykes has launched her own boutique PR firm, Brittany Sykes PR, representing lifestyle and consumer.

13. Purple is now representing Dr. Jart+ and Koio.

14. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Muse Management, Frederique Constant, and Alpina

15. Mode World is now representing Justine Clenquet.

16. Creative Media Marketing is now representing European Wax Center and Good Habit Skin.

17. Samantha Slaven Publicity is now representing Disco and Good Face Stuff.

18. Wetherly is now representing Falconeri.

19. HVM Communications is now representing Aida Bicaj Skin Care and JOWAÉ.

20. Beach House PR is now representing Velour Beauty.

21. SEEN is now representing Eau Thermale Avène Skin Care, René Furterer, Glytone, and Klorane.

