The Daily Media: 36 Moves to Know

1. Stefano Tonchi is now chief creative officer of L’Officiel.

2. Black Frame is shuttering at the end of February.

3. Rémy Baume is now president of Zadig & Voltaire.

4. Christoph Honnefelder is now CEO of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

5. Bill Wackermann has departed Wilhelmina.

6. Yuni Ahn is stepping down as creative director at Maison Kitsuné.

7. Adrianna Lauricella is now VP of lifestyle at Alison Brod Marketing + Communications.

8. Milton Dixon is now style editor of Hypebeast.

9. Carmela Feliciano has been promoted to account manager at Autumn Communications. Meanwhile, Elissa Abd is now an account executive at the company.

10. Isabel Gomez is now the influencer partnerships manager at Autumn Communications.

11. Madison Dechellis has been promoted to junior account executive at Creative Media Marketing.

12. Daisy O’Neill is now a PR account assistant at Blended Strategy Group.

13. IMG Models is now representing Adam Senn.

14. PR Consulting is now representing Sézane and Musée des Arts Décoratifs in the U.S.

15. Karla Otto is now representing KNESKO and Orveda.

16. Purple is now representing Koio.

17. CMM is now representing Earth Supplied.

18. ABMC is now representing Fekkai and IT Cosmetics.

19. AZIONE is now representing Boy Smells, David Lerner NY, LEKFIT, Soludos, and Swarovski Professionals North America.

20. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Frederique Constant and Alpina.

21. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Australian Glow.

22. Heather Magidsohn Consulting is now representing Cucculelli Shaheen for VIP services.

23. Gracyscale PR is now representing Bembien and Château Troplong Mondot.

24. The Dinex Group is now representing Daniel Boulud.

25. MMPR is now representing Paradigm Eyewear, Joyfolie, Plaka, Neubau Eyewear, Pharaoun, NonZero Gravity, and All Day Alba.

26. BPCM is now representing OUMERE and Essie.

27. Sanford Collective is now representing Margaux Shoes.

28. JJBPR is now representing The Harmonist.

29. The Communications Bureau is now representing Kahindo.

30. Ruff Communications is now representing Glo Skin Beauty.

31. THINK is now representing Save Me From.

32. Scenario is now representing Rael.

33. Agentry PR is representing the Hong Kong Trade Development Council for NYFW.

34. Blended Strategy Group is now representing NuFACE and The Little Market.

35. SHADOW is now representing Sun Bum for PR and influencer marketing, and Express.

36. CO is now representing Noon By Noor for Fashion Week and special event activations.

