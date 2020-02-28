The Daily Media: 22 Moves to Know

Want to share your news with us and see your name and company in our weekly Media Moves roundup? Email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com.

1. Raf Simons is now co-creative director of Prada.

2. Cory Sealey has joined Condé Nast as the director of business development for The Talent Group, working to partner brands with celebrity, influencer and editorial talent.

3. Courtney Weiss, director of consumer engagement, influencer marketing, and communications at Estée Lauder North America, is transitioning into a new project within the Estée Lauder global brand.

4. Claudia Marcocci is now brand general director of Parfums Christian Dior.

5. Pierre Denis is stepping down as CEO of Jimmy Choo in May.

6. According to Keith Kelly, the Chicago Tribune has fired its editor-in-chief, Bruce Dold. Former chief content officer Colin McMahon will take over as EIC.

7. Tyler Haney has left Outdoor Voices — the company she founded — entirely.

8. Luis Braga is now a director at Harrison & Shriftman.

9. Kosi Harris, an account director at Percepture, is leaving the company.

10. Richard Gallo is now a senior account executive at HVM Communications.

11. Amir Shirazi is now a senior account executive at Agentry PR.

12. Karen Frank is now president of mass business for the Americas and European regions at Kao USA Inc.

13. Jesse Grissom is now president of operations in the Americas at Kao USA Inc.

Plus!

14. KCD is now representing Danielle Frankel.

15. Karla Otto is now representing Altamarea Group.

16. Purple is now representing Function of Beauty and Flamingo Estate. Meanwhile, Purple Los Angeles is now representing The Webster‘s L.A. boutique.

17. The A List is now representing J Crew Men’s, New Balance, For Days, Good American, and Four Seasons Punta Mita.

18. Creative Media Marketing is now representing Bio Ionic, Ouidad, and Wet Brush.

19. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing North Sails ahead of its pop-up in Dumbo.

20. Gallery PR is now representing Michael Costello.

21. Sho+Co is now representing Another Tomorrow for VIP services.

22. Shadow is now representing Next | Health.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.