The Daily Media: 23 Moves to Know

1. John Legend is now on the board of directors of Vox Media.

2. Margaret Chu is the new CFO at Vox Media.

3. Elle has axed E. Jean Carroll’s long-running “Ask E. Jean” column.

4. Amantra Trantino has been promoted to PR coordinator at Max Mara.

5. Erin Mull is now a PR assistant at Max Mara.

6. Benedetta Petruzzo is now general manager at Miu Miu.

7. Tyler Haney, founder of Outdoor Voices, has stepped down as CEO of the activewear brand.

8. Les Wexner has stepped down as CEO of Victoria’s Secret.

9. Sherri Copanzzi is now associate VP at Creative Media Marketing.

10. Brianna Vallelong has been promoted to junior account executive at Creative Media Marketing.

11. Lauren Peterson is now a senior account director at Magrino.

12. Shannon Fischer and Cassidy Havens are now account directors in the food, wine, and spirits division at Magrino.

13. DeVante Parks is now an account executive at Factory PR.

14. Lucy Zuckerman, an account director at The Communications Store, has left the company.

15. Rachel Kritchman Sprayregen has been promoted to VP of PR at Sisley-Paris Cosmetics.

16. Stefanie Tuder is now senior content marketing manager at Open Table.

17. LENS is now representing Ryan Lowry.

18. Karla Otto is now representing Local Authority and AMI.

19. Purple is now representing SERUMKIND.

20. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Doctor Woo.

21. Agentry PR is now representing Desigual in the US and Andre Assous.

22. LaForce is now representing Parajumpers.

23. The Lead PR is now representing Cuts and Lumin.

