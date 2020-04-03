The Daily Media: 16 Moves to Know From Hearst, Ted Baker, and More

Here’s the breakdown of this week’s hires and departures-

1. Julee Wilson is now beauty director at Cosmopolitan

2/3. Lauren Balsamo and Chloe Metzger have been promoted to deputy beauty directors at Cosmopolitan.

4. Rachel Osborne is now chief executive at Ted Baker.

5. Jodie Comer is now global brand ambassador at Brilliant Collection.

6. Kendall Sargeant is now senior director communications at Thrive Market.

7. Laurent Vacherot is stepping down as chief executive officer of Essilor to retire.

8. Paul du Saillant is now chief executive officer at Essilor.

9. Amanda MacNeil has left Bollare.

10. Sola Lawal has left RBBR.

11. Jesse Smiley has left PR Consulting.

12. Tina Sharkey has been named a board member of PBS.

13. Laura Lajiness is now freelance at POPSUGAR.

14. Brendan McEntee has left Sara Byworth.

15. Kathereine Deck is now account coordinator at Cate Charney PR

Plus!

16. MMPR is now representing Grey State Apparel.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Catch up on last week’s Daily Media HERE.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.