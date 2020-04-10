Media

The Daily Media: 12 Moves to Know From Macy’s, Vogue, and More!

by Eddie Roche
Here’s the breakdown of this week’s hires and departures-

1. Clare Waight Keller is leaving her position as artistic director at Givenchy.

2. Paula Price is stepping down as chief financial officer of Macy’s.

3. Patrik Silén is now chief strategy officer at Asos.

4. Nick Cantucci is now editor in chief at influence.co’s new media publication, nofilter.

5. Norman Tan is now editor in chief at Vogue Singapore. 

6 Whitney Communications is now representing Juice Beauty and Obagi Clinical.

7. Cate Charney PR is now representing Ellis Day Skin Science and anokha Skincare.
8. Platform PR is now representing Both and Fausto Puglisi.

9. LaForce is now representing Nailtopia, Arches & Halos, Clarisma and Defy & Inspire

10. Chapter 2  is now representing Mr. Saturday and The Rotation

11. Alison Brod Marketing + Communications is now representing Mask Club.
12. Mischief Media Group is now representing trainer, Anthony Crouchelli.

