Max Mara’s Spring 2026 Collection Takes Flight With Rococo Flair

Milan Fashion Week’s been all about brand DNA—what it means, how it’s changing, and where it’s going in the future. At Max Mara, the brand’s penchant for clean, elegant neutrals and staple pieces was revamped with a sleek, modern sexiness and subtle elegance.

While rooted in tones of tan, beige, black, gray, and white, Max Mara’s latest took inspiration from Louis XV’s court mistress Madame Pompadour, as well as the “Queen of Rococo” Marie Antoinette. The resulting line added ornate, dramatic touches to otherwise minimalist pieces. The show’s opening trench-inspired dress featured a cinched silhouette, elevated by dramatic sleeves covered in folded coronas nodding to flower petals. Similar techniques were seen on crop tops and skirts, while added drama flowed from sheer layered capes and miniskirts that recalled the frothiness of feathers. A sexy twist came from sheer textures, crop tops, and elastic black belts and cutout sandals—seen on nearly every model as a nod to the Madame’s sharp spirit.

However, the classic Max Mara woman was still omnipresent, with matching suit sets and smooth knitwear rounding out the label’s Spring lineup. Elegant floral-patterned separates and coats added a chic femininity to the range, while soft ribbed sweaters and matching shorts provided a cozy take on summertime dressing. The line was complete with a variety of black textured skirts, tailored coats and sharply cut dresses, plus slouchy oversized bags and pointed sunglasses ideal for wherever you roam.

Below, discover every look from Max Mara’s Spring 2026 collection.

All images: Courtesy of Max Mara

