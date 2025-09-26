Runway

Max Mara’s Spring 2026 Collection Takes Flight With Rococo Flair

The brand's latest line highlighted symmetry with a dash of sexy drama at Milan Fashion Week

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Milan Fashion Week, Spring 2026, runway shows, fashion shows, designers, Max Mara
Max Mara Spring 2026 (Courtesy of Max Mara)

Milan Fashion Week’s been all about brand DNA—what it means, how it’s changing, and where it’s going in the future. At Max Mara, the brand’s penchant for clean, elegant neutrals and staple pieces was revamped with a sleek, modern sexiness and subtle elegance.

Max Mara Spring 2026

While rooted in tones of tan, beige, black, gray, and white, Max Mara’s latest took inspiration from Louis XV’s court mistress Madame Pompadour, as well as the “Queen of Rococo” Marie Antoinette. The resulting line added ornate, dramatic touches to otherwise minimalist pieces. The show’s opening trench-inspired dress featured a cinched silhouette, elevated by dramatic sleeves covered in folded coronas nodding to flower petals. Similar techniques were seen on crop tops and skirts, while added drama flowed from sheer layered capes and miniskirts that recalled the frothiness of feathers. A sexy twist came from sheer textures, crop tops, and elastic black belts and cutout sandals—seen on nearly every model as a nod to the Madame’s sharp spirit.

Max Mara Spring 2026

However, the classic Max Mara woman was still omnipresent, with matching suit sets and smooth knitwear rounding out the label’s Spring lineup. Elegant floral-patterned separates and coats added a chic femininity to the range, while soft ribbed sweaters and matching shorts provided a cozy take on summertime dressing. The line was complete with a variety of black textured skirts, tailored coats and sharply cut dresses, plus slouchy oversized bags and pointed sunglasses ideal for wherever you roam.

Below, discover every look from Max Mara’s Spring 2026 collection.

All images: Courtesy of Max Mara 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

SJP’s Bejeweled New Gig, Emporio Armani’s Emotional...

Fendi’s Spring 2026 Collection Goes Back To...

Demna’s Gucci Debut, Milan Fashion Week Begins,...

Max Mara And Marcolin Hosted An Intimate...

Parties, Parties, Parties! GLAM4GOOD’s Net-A-Porter Soirée, Cerca’s...

Milan Fashion Week Men’s Top Spring 2026...

Zoë Kravitz Wants Another Season of Big...

We’re Dreaming Of A Tropical Getaway With...

Your Guide To Fashion Month’s Fall 2025...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.