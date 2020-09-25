Max Mara Presents A Uniform For Women Ready To Rebuild The World

Max Mara had lofty plans for Spring Summer ’21: how to rebuild the world, and what to wear while doing it? The conclusion: slashed cape-sleeves, utilitarian jumpsuits, and languid, unhurried trousers; an offering perfect for this new Renaissance we’re facing.

Re-envisioning the future is undoubtedly something that a lot of designers had on their mind during fashion month. But as a house, Max Mara is no rookie when it comes to meandering a rocky landscape. After all, the Italian luxury label was founded in another time of rebirth—post World War II—and has always set forward solid staples that are made to last, no matter what change is around the corner.

This collection reinforced that, while still staying true to the ethos. Creative director Ian Griffiths, who has been at the house since 1987, so he is certainly primed to ensure his woman remains ‘la bella figura‘—quite literally, her best self—as always. He presented classic yet updated suiting, trenches, and dresses in a quintessentially Italian palette of calming ochre, umbra, sienna, lamp black, and powdery pastels. And also pinstripes, as if to confirm “we’re here and we mean business.” Griffith was equally inspired by Corin Sworn, the recipient of the 2013-2015 Max Mara Art Prize for Women, and her multimedia artwork which references Italian Renaissance theater. Her influence is particularly evident in this season’s modern take on the ‘paggetto’, a classical tabard-meets-street ready parka, and anoraks with the surprise addition of brocade detailing.

Rebuilding the world is no mean feat—to put it lightly—but it looks like we’re in good hands with the Max Mara woman.

See the full collection below:

