Max Mara Makes a Strong, Yet Restrained, Showing in Shanghai

For their latest collection and to celebrate the brand’s 75th anniversary (their Diamond Jubilee, if you will) Max Mara jetted off to Shanghai for a show they described as “not so much a retrospective as a prospectus, celebrating an unbroken heritage and looking to the future.”

Heavily inspired by the Bauhaus — a frequent touch point for the brand in recent years — Resort 2027 features stripes and geometric cubic patterns in a palette of camel, cognac, khaki, and champagne, black, white, and Max Mara’s own iconic shade of red.

There were also shocks of saturated color and the playful shimmer of paillettes appeared in unexpected places, such as on the back of simple chic sweaters.

The silhouettes were characteristically sleek; coats had a generous swagger, jackets were short and boxy or sharply tailored, skirts hovered above the knee with a little fullness from the waist or they were strict and calf length, while flat fronted trousers with a patch pocket on the side were cropped to show off a shiny shoe with an ankle strap and a heel.

The collection also featured a handful of references to the local style and fashion history of Shanghai in the form of a stretchy merino wool cheongsam, a quilted silk jacket, and a crisp poplin shirt with a pankou fastening.

Check out the full collection below.