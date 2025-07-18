Matthew M. Williams Launches His Namesake Brand

Well, we finally know what Matthew M. Williams has been up to! The edgy designer, who founded his signature 1017 ALYX 9SM brand and previously led Givenchy as creative director from 2020 to 2023, is launching his new namesake brand. According to Hypebeast, the fashion label will feature a more minimalist aesthetic with a focus on personal relations to clothing and high-quality international craft—including Japanese denim mills, American jersey, and Spanish shoemakers. Though there’s no updates on the new project’s website or retail partners, it certainly marks a new era for Williams’ fashion career.

Burberry’s Smaller Sales Drop Sparks Optimism For The Future

The ongoing luxury slowdown’s hit numerous brands since gaining traction last year—including Burberry. However, things may be looking up for the British fashion label, whose sales fell by 1% in Q2, according to Vogue Business. The news is decidedly optimistic, as Burberry’s previous financial reports included a 21% drop in sales. The label’s recent successes were attributed to increased brand awareness and e-commerce sales of products like jackets and slides, as well as public and private events, as discussed by CEO Joshua Schulman and CFO Kate Ferry. Previously, Burberry made headlines in May for its sweeping layoffs that cut 20% of its workforce, in an effort to save more money at the brand. Altogether, its efforts appear to be shifting the label in a positive direction for the future.

Chris McMillan Is Launching His Own Haircare Brand

Star hairstylist Chris McMillan is heading to Sephora! McMillan—who’s known for his styling and cuts on stars like Jennifer Aniston, Mariska Hargitay, and Leslie Bibb—is launching his own namesake haircare brand, announced today on Instagram. McMillan’s brand will be stocked at both the beauty retailer and his own label’s website, which customers and hairstylists can join the waitlist for when it launches on August 12. The stylist also launched a new IG account for his label, which will surely feature more updates in the coming weeks!

Fendi Celebrates 100 Fashionable Years With Its Fall 2025 Campaign

Happy anniversary, Fendi! The brand’s toasted its 100th year of business throughout 2025, with the latest fanfare coming courtesy of its Fall 2025 campaign. Inspired by the Italian brand’s archival salons founded in 1925, the luxe shoot by Steven Meisel find models lounging and walking through softly lit rooms, akin to couture clientele. The label’s latest collection is also spotlit throughout, with flared hemlines, ribbed knits, and shimmering satin elevating chic knee-length dresses, blouses, trousers, and elegant coats. Rounding out the range is a variety of glossy peep-toe heels and wedges, plus Fendi’s revival of its Spy handbag—a rounded shoulder-style satchel that was one of the mid-2000’s biggest it-bags. You can take a closer look at the campaign below on the brand’s YouTube channel.

Chanel Journeys Through Paris With Jennie For Pre-Fall 2025

Bonjour, Jennie! The Blackpink musician is front and center for Chanel‘s new Pre-Fall 2025 campaign, photographed across the streets of Paris by Craig McDean. For the occasion, she’s outfitted in the French label’s latest denim, button-up tops, sharp coats, and outerwear in a soft palette of blues, blacks, and beige tones. Chanel’s signature quilting, blossoming camellias, and gleaming chain straps add a whimsical touch across the line’s tonal pieces, as well as its equally versatile open-toed sandals and shoulder bags.

Nicola Formichetti Is Styling Masks For “The Phantom Of The Opera”!

Nicola Formichetti‘s ready for the stage! The stylist and Nicopanda founder has been named the director of masks for the upcoming “The Phantom of the Opera”‘s new Masquerade show. As part of Formichetti’s new gig, he’ll also create two exclusive masks that guests can purchase in the theater—allowing them to bring a bit of the famed musical’s enchanting, dark glamour home with them. The news follows Formichetti’s appointment as the latest global creative director of MAC Cosmetics earlier this year, which will also be involved in the “Phantom” production as its official makeup partner. We can’t wait to get our tickets when the show returns to NYC soon!

