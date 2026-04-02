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News

Mark Thomas Out at Carven After Just One Year

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Mark Thomas

Well that didn’t take long. Designer Mark Thomas is out at French fashion house Carven after just one year in the top spot, having taken over from former creative director Louise Trotter she decamped for Bottega Veneta in 2025.

“Mark Thomas, design director at Carven, will be leaving the company at the end of this month to pursue other opportunities,” the French heritage house, which is part of China’s ICCF Group, said in a statement. “His vision and designs have helped to establish the brand’s identity and style, and have positioned Carven firmly back on the fashion stage. Carven wishes Mark every success in the next chapter of his career.”

Thomas previously worked with Trotter at Joseph and Lacoste before reuniting with her at Carven in 2023.

“I would like to sincerely thank every person I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the past few years for helping shape new chapters in this beautiful house,” said Thomas. “I am deeply grateful to [Carven CEO] Madame Shawna Tao and [ICCF Group president] Mr. Ye for the opportunity they gave me, and I hold the utmost respect for Madame Carven, who founded this maison in 1945. As I look ahead to new adventures, I wish the brand continued success and a bright future.”

Carven has yet to announce their new creative director, but one imagines they already have someone waiting in the wings as they announced their intention to return to the Paris runway for the Spring 2027 season this September.

It is worth noting that Thomas’s Fall 2026 Carven collection (his second for the brand) walked the runway in Paris just last month to general acclaim. Check it out below.

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