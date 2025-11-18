Mark Guiducci’s first issue at the helm of Vanity Fair is here, and it looks like a winner! The newish global editorial director of VF is kicking things off with their eagerly anticipated 32nd annual Hollywood issue and makes a minor tweak for the Condé title’s logo. This year’s 2025 portfolio features Glen Powell, Jonathan Bailey, Jeremy Alen White, Paul Mescal, Austin Butler, A$AP Rocky, Andrew Garfield, Michael B. Jordan, Callum Turner, Harrison Dickinson, Lakeith Stanfield, and Riz Ahmed on multiple covers. Guiducci enlisted Theo Wenner to shoot the three covers with styling by Tom Guinness and an opening essay by author and novelist Ottessa Moshfegh.

“Together, the actors on these three covers of Vanity Fair’s 32nd annual Hollywood Issue illustrate something different,” Guiducci writes in his editor’s letter. “These are not the matinee idols of early cinema, sprung fully formed, names staged and hair dyed, from the head of some Zeusian studio chief. Nor do they present as puffed-up superheroes, even if occasionally they play them onscreen. Our new leading men are something much more radical: mere mortals. Often kind, sometimes vulnerable, each extraordinary—never before has a generation of actors been less performative, and more human. Have you ever wondered what an internet boyfriend becomes when he grows up? A movie star, it turns out. They are good guys rather than strongmen or bad boys—and we love them for it.”

The Hollywood issue also includes a profile of Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao; an exploration of AI in Hollywood by technology reporter Tom Dotan; and a nostalgic oral history of 00s LA nightlife.

One notable change is a refreshed (but not too refreshed) Vanity Fair logo on the cover. According to the VF team, the redesign nods to the sharp, pointed graphics of the Jazz Age. It emulates the 1990s VF Sans typeface and the 2000s-era nameplate, which were themselves inspired by the Deco-inflected forms of the magazine’s 1930s logo.

The well-liked Guiducci got the top Vanity Fair gig in June, a role vacated by Radhika Jones, who led the magazine for a forgettable seven years. The former Voguer will oversee Vanity Fair in the United States as well as editions across the world, which include Britain, France, Italy and Spain. He recently announced a slate of over 20 new hires – including Jennifer Pastore as global creative director, Ta-Nehisi Coates as senior staff writer, Adrienne Green as executive editor, Olivia Nuzzi as West Coast editor, Aiden McLaughlin as Washington correspondent, and Jose Criales Unzueta as style correspondent. Derek C. Blasberg, formerly a contributing editor, becomes special correspondent; Lachlan Cartwright and Willem Marx join as contributing editors; and Ethan James Green and Taryn Simon join as contributing photographers.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.