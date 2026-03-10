Enfants Riches Déprimés Takes Stunt Casting Too Far

sonbahis girişsonbahissonbahis güncelgameofbetvdcasinomatbetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetエクスネスMeritbetmeritbet girişMeritbetVaycasinoBetasusBetkolikMeritbetmeritbetMeritbet girişMeritbetgalabetenobahis girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasiveracasivera girişcasivalcasival girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişbovbetbovbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişkralbet girişhilbethilbet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişgalabetgalabet girişenobahisenobahis girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasiveracasivera girişcasivalcasival girişcasinoroyal girişcasinoroyalbovbetbovbet girişgobahisgobahis girişhilbethilbet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişgobahisgobahis girişgalabetgalabet girişcasivalcasival girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişcasiveracasivera girişbovbetbovbet girişkralbet girişenobahisenobahis girişenobahisenobahis girişkralbetkralbet girişbovbetbovbet girişcasiveracasivera girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyalceltabetceltabet girişenbetenbet girişcasivalcasival girişgalabetgalabet girişgobahisgobahis girişkulisbetkulisbet girişhilbethilbet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişgiftcardmall/mygifthiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişgobahisgobahis girişgalabetgalabet girişcasivalcasival girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişenobahisenobahis girişkralbetkralbet girişbovbetbovbet girişcasiveracasivera girişkralbetkralbet girişcasiveracasivera girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişgobahisgobahis girişgalabetgalabet girişcasivalcasival girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişenobahisenobahis girişbovbetbovbet girişaresbetaresbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetnanobetnano girişceltabetceltabet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişwinxbetwinxbet girişbetciobetcio girişcasivalcasival girişcasiveracasivera girişenbetenbet girişenobahisenobahis girişsüratbetsüratbet girişibizabetibizabet girişenobahisenobahis girişsüratbetsüratbet girişaresbetaresbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetnanobetnano girişceltabetceltabet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişwinxbetwinxbet girişbetciobetcio girişcasiveracasivera girişenbetenbet girişcasivalcasival girişibizabetibizabet girişgrandbettinggrandbetting girişhilarionbethilarionbet girişkingbettingkingbettinglordpalace casinolordpalace girişluxbetluxbet girişmasterbettingmasterbetting girişmedusabahismedusabahis girişmeybetmeybet girişmillibahismillibahis girişmilosbetmilosbet girişmislibetmislibet girişorisbetorisbet girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişkingroyalkingroyal girişkingroyalkingroyal girişcratosroyalbetcratosroyalbet girişcratosroyalbetcratosroyalbet girişmedusabahismedusabahis girişaresbetaresbet girişlunabetlunabet girişenbetenbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetasusbetasus girişbahiscasinobahiscasino giriştrendbettrendbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişyakabetyakabet girişbetkolikbetkolik girişgrandbettinggrandbetting girişmavibetmavibetnakitbahisnakitbahismeritkingmeritkinglunabetlunabetartemisbetartemisbetkavbetkavbetbetsmovebetsmovematbetmatbetbetkolikbetkolik girişgrandbettinggrandbetting girişmedusabahismedusabahis girişaresbetaresbet girişlunabetlunabet girişenbetenbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetasusbetasus girişbahiscasinobahiscasino giriştrendbettrendbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişyakabetyakabet girişmeritkingmeritkingbetcio girişlunabetlunabetnakitbahisbetcionakitbahisbetsmovebetciobetsmovemavibetmillibahis girişmavibetmillibahismarsbahismillibahismarsbahispalacebet girişartemisbetpalacebetartemisbetpalacebetcoinbarcoinbarkingbetting girişodeonbetodeonbetkingbettingkingbettingnesinecasino girişnesinecasinonesinecasinorinabet girişrinabetrinabetromabet girişromabetromabetsonbahis girişsonbahissonbahisibizabet girişibizabetibizabetsüratbet girişsüratbetsüratbetteosbet girişteosbetteosbetbetasus girişbetasusbetasusroyalbet girişroyalbetroyalbetmasterbetting girişmasterbettingmasterbettingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritkingbetticketbetticketbetyapbetyapcasinomilyoncasinomilyoncasinoroyalcasinoroyalcasivalcasivalcasiveracasiveraceltabetceltabetefesbetefesbetenobahisenobahisgalabetgalabetgobahisgobahisalobetalobetkulisbetkulisbetvipslotvipslotkalebetkalebetkomutantestkomutantest girişpanelpanel giriş
NewsRunway

Enfants Riches Déprimés Takes Stunt Casting Too Far

Known abuser Marilyn Manson walks the runway in Paris.

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Marilyn Manson for Enfants Riches Déprimés Fall 2026 (Courtesy Enfants Riches Déprimés)

Marilyn Manson (aka Brian Warner) is not a good guy. This is well known and well documented. In 2021, actor Evan Rachel Wood called Manson out by name on her Instagram account saying: “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

In 2022, she even came out with a two-part documentary about the horrific treatment she received at his hands.

Wood was hardly the first woman to come forward about Manson’s abusive behavior. In 2018, Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to file charges against Manson over allegations of assault, battery, and sexual assault dating to 2011, saying they were limited by statutes of limitations and a lack of corroboration. However, the allegations continued to pile up. And in January of 2026, a California judge reopened a case against Manson filed by one of his former assistants who says she was sexually assaulted by Manson between 2010 and 2011.

Hot on the heels of this most recent legal reckoning, Manson appeared, not in court, but on the runway of the Enfants Riches Déprimés’ fall 2026 show in Paris. In fact, he opened the show.

Marilyn Manson at the Enfants Riches Déprimés Fall 2026 runway show

In a season full of stunt casting — Clavicular’s rage-bait casting at Elena Velez and clueless-butt-of-the-joke Bryan Johnson (you know, the guy who cannibalizes his own son’s blood in an attempt to stay young) at Matieres Fecales — sending Manson down the runway feels both on-trend and particularly crass. Especially when you consider that the runway down which he walked featured a tableau of female bondage and subjugation: a young woman in a bikini chained to the ground and trembling in the falling show.

This sort of provocation would have been in poor taste before the Epstein files, but feels particularly vile, intentionally incendiary, and cruel now. Then again, at least designer Henri Alexander Levy has the chutzpah to show the world exactly who he is and what he values. And if there is one thing we’ve all learned from the Epstein document dumps of late, it’s that there are plenty of rich people out there who are aligned with his particular “vision.” Those people need clothes too. And Levy seems like just the guy to sell to them.

You may also like

The Best Bags and Shoes From the...

This is Not Your Granny’s Chanel

People Don’t Talk Enough About Rabanne

UPDATED: 50 of the Best Celebrity Sightings...

Stella McCartney Receives Légion d’honneur

Pieter Mulier Shows His Final Collection for...

Antonin Tron Debuts His First Collection for...

Saint Laurent Asserts Their Dominance Over the...

9 Standout Fall Trends From Milan Fashion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.