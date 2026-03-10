Enfants Riches Déprimés Takes Stunt Casting Too Far

Marilyn Manson (aka Brian Warner) is not a good guy. This is well known and well documented. In 2021, actor Evan Rachel Wood called Manson out by name on her Instagram account saying: “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

In 2022, she even came out with a two-part documentary about the horrific treatment she received at his hands.

Wood was hardly the first woman to come forward about Manson’s abusive behavior. In 2018, Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to file charges against Manson over allegations of assault, battery, and sexual assault dating to 2011, saying they were limited by statutes of limitations and a lack of corroboration. However, the allegations continued to pile up. And in January of 2026, a California judge reopened a case against Manson filed by one of his former assistants who says she was sexually assaulted by Manson between 2010 and 2011.

Hot on the heels of this most recent legal reckoning, Manson appeared, not in court, but on the runway of the Enfants Riches Déprimés’ fall 2026 show in Paris. In fact, he opened the show.

In a season full of stunt casting — Clavicular’s rage-bait casting at Elena Velez and clueless-butt-of-the-joke Bryan Johnson (you know, the guy who cannibalizes his own son’s blood in an attempt to stay young) at Matieres Fecales — sending Manson down the runway feels both on-trend and particularly crass. Especially when you consider that the runway down which he walked featured a tableau of female bondage and subjugation: a young woman in a bikini chained to the ground and trembling in the falling show.

This sort of provocation would have been in poor taste before the Epstein files, but feels particularly vile, intentionally incendiary, and cruel now. Then again, at least designer Henri Alexander Levy has the chutzpah to show the world exactly who he is and what he values. And if there is one thing we’ve all learned from the Epstein document dumps of late, it’s that there are plenty of rich people out there who are aligned with his particular “vision.” Those people need clothes too. And Levy seems like just the guy to sell to them.