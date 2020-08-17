Bon Appétit Names Marcus Samuelsson as Advisor, Guest Editor

Bon Appétit today named award-winning chef and author Marcus Samuelsson as advisor to the brand and guest editor of the Holiday edition, a double issue covering the holiday season into the New Year.

In his advisory role, a first for Bon Appétit, Samuelsson will offer his insights on food culture globally, and help expand Bon Appétit’s food and recipe content. Chef Samuelsson will also advise Condé Nast on its growing global footprint within food media where he’ll work with the company’s market and brand leaders to spearhead new initiatives and programming.

“It’s an honor to welcome such a bold and brilliant culinary force like Marcus to the Bon Appétit team,” said Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue and artistic director of Condé Nast in the U.S. and Global Content Advisor in a statement. “He is a visionary and inspiration to so many in the food world and beyond, from aspiring entrepreneurs and home cooks to today’s most renowned chefs. We can’t wait for our audience to get cooking with him.”

“Now is a time of seismic change not only within our culinary world but in our communities at large and we have a responsibility and opportunity to come together to show how food is a reflection of our cultures, our societal values, and our individuality,” shared Samuelsson. “I learned from working in restaurants at a young age that you’re nobody without your crew. To make a meaningful impact means both empowering the incredible talents around you and enlisting those you admire to share their stories and lend their voice. l’m looking forward to joining forces with Sonia and the team to work toward this greater goal.”

Chef Samuelsson will begin his new role immediately and join Bon Appétit’s recently announced new executive editor, Sonia Chopra. In addition to Bon Appétit, Chopra will lead editorial content across Epicurious, Healthyish and Basically. She will also help develop the strategy for the brand’s award-winning video offerings across all platforms. It’s a reunion for the two who worked together on the PBS show No Passport Required where Chopra served as co-executive producer.

“Marcus has a tremendous influence on the food world,” said Chopra. “I loved working with him on No Passport Required, and I know first-hand how committed he is to highlighting a wide range of voices. He brings a highly valued perspective to Bon Appétit, and we look forward to doing great things together.”

Bon Appétit editor in chief, Adam Rapoport, resigned in June after a 2004 photo of him and his wife, Simone Shubuck, in brownface resurfaced on Twitter. He received widespread backlash from current and former employees who brought up instances of racial inequality within the brand. Condé Nast vice president of video Matt Druckor also resigned following accusations of racism, homophobia, and pay inequity.

