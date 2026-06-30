Plastic Fantastic at Marc Jacobs Spring 2027

What would we do without Marc Jacobs?

His latest collection, shown, once again at the New York Public Library, was short, sweet, and very sheer. And yet another reminder — as if we needed one — that Jacobs is and has always been one of American fashion’s brightest stars.

Lasting under four minutes, the Spring Summer 2027 show opened with a trio of colorful sheer pant and button down looks accented with silk scarves and multi-chain belts reminiscent of the ones popularized by Karl Lagerfeld in the ’90s at Chanel and embraced with madcap abandon by just about every Millennial woman in the earl 2000s looking to jazz up a basic mini skirt.

Indeed, ’90s Chanel was one of Jacobs’ key references. Like last season, this time around, the designer did something most of his contemporaries would never dare and actually listed his references in his show notes, among them Karl Lagerfeld’s Spring Summer 1993 collection for Chanel.

Jacobs was also inspired by Prada’s blockbuster Spring Summer 2007 collection — though his own jewel-toned satin mini dresses were shown without turbans — Junya Watanabe Spring Summer 1996 (those sheer pant looks that opened the show), and Yves Saint Laurent circa 1970 and 1993.

Not to mention Jacobs’ own work at his namesake brand for Spring Summer 1998 and 2000 and at Louis Vuitton for Spring Summer 2009.

The collection was titled “Gratitude” and comes at a time of tremendous upheaval at the brand — LVMH having sold it to WHP Global and G-III Apparel Group earlier this year. “In learning how to better recognize abundance, even in life’s most uncertain moments, amidst challenge lay purpose and through change lay possibility,” wrote Jacobs in the the show notes. “Creating, as an act of gratitude, is my truest form of self-expression. With every opportunity, I hope to offer a little light, shine, color, beauty, and joyful exuberance in return for the people, experiences, and moments that have shapes me and provided the invisible threads of structure to my life.”

As grateful as Jacobs is for the chance to create, we, his audience, are equally grateful to receive his creations. Here’s hoping we get to do so for many many more seasons to come.

Check out the rest of the collection below.