Marc Jacobs reintroduces the Stam Bag

It was the status symbol bag of the aughts for both the uptown and downtown crowd, and almost 20 years later, it’s back for more. Today, Marc Jacobs reintroduced the Stam Bag. Originally named after ethereal Canadian model Jessica Stam who was omnipresent on the runways at the time of its launch in 2005, the arm candy was then retired in 2013. Its relaunch is the latest addition to the (M)Archives collection of instantly-recognizable accessories from the NYC-based brand. To reintroduce itself, the Stam is highlighted in a Harley Weir-lensed and Alastair McKimm-styled campaign which includes Stam, Paris Hilton, Selma Blair, Ashanti, and Ashlee Simpson. The bag will now be available in two sizes classic ($1495) and small ($995). Have you still got your OG?

Cara Delevingne gives honest interview about life and love as she covers Vogue’s April issue

Cara Delevigne is Vogue’s newest cover star, styled by Jorden Bickham and photographed by Annie Leibovitz. Inside the mag, the British model and actress opens up to Chioma Nnadi about saying goodbye to her partying days, rehab, her hopes for children one day, and mental health struggles. Calling last year’s viral paparazzi photos a “reality check” that she’s now “grateful for,” the 30-year-old thanks friends for being there for her while she began the road to recovery. “Before I was always into the quick fix of healing, going to a weeklong retreat or to a course for trauma, say, and that helped for a minute, but it didn’t ever really get to the nitty-gritty, the deeper stuff,” she said. “This time I realized that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that. The community made a huge difference. The opposite of addiction is connection, and I really found that in 12-step.” She continued: “This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I’ve started realizing so much. People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, ‘Oh look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it.’ And it’s not as simple as that. It doesn’t happen overnight…. Of course I want things to be instant—I think this generation especially, we want things to happen quickly—but I’ve had to dig deeper.” Delevingne also opens up about having wanted to become a mom since the tender age of 16, and why she decided to freeze her eggs to future-proof that plan. “I’ve wanted a kid since I was 16. I want babies so bad. Back then I would not have been ready, of course—I just wanted to replace the need to look after my mom with a kid of my own.” Read the full feature here.

Versace brings its Los Angeles show forward

Quick! Pick up your dry cleaning or reschedule the glam team—Versace has brought its Fall Winter ’23 show forward, now taking place in Los Angeles tomorrow, Thursday March 9 instead of the originally scheduled Friday, March 10. The reason being heavy rainfall predicted in the California city. The location remains the same, and the show is set to take place at 5PM local time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Versace (@versace)

Lafayette 148 celebrates International Women’s Day with a video series

In recognition of March 8, International Women’s Day, Lafayette 148 partnered with Save Venice on a video series which follows the restoration of Giulia Lama’s Female Saint in Glory; the first work to be restored as part of Save Venice’s Women of Venice program. In the video, creative director Emily Smith joins Melissa Conn, director of the Venice Office of Save Venice, to hear about the process involved in the conservation treatment of the 18th-century painting, which is situated at the church of Santa Maria Assunta in the village of Malamocco on Venice’s Lido Island. The luxury brand is the first corporate sponsor of American non-profit Save Venice’s “Women Artists of Venice” campaign. In this instance, as the exclusive corporate supporter for the restoration of Giulia Lama’s Malamocco painting, Lafayette 148’s support will help ensure the artwork is preserved, protected, and appreciated for generations to come.

PFLAG held their 50th anniversary gala the New York Marriott Marquis

PFLAG turned 50 and hosted a gala dinner over the weekend in Manhattan to celebrate. PFLAG is the first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families. Amber Ruffin hosted the event and the evening honored Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, Big Freedia, and more. The night welcomed Dustin Lance Black (Daley’s husband), Tituss Burgess, Melissa King, Dylan Mulvaney, Eureka O’Hara, Rose Abdoo, and Robin S, who also performed. Sponsors of the gala included Sperry, Macy’s, J Crew, Oreo, and Walmart.

Images: Getty

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.