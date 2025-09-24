Manolo Blahnik Fetes Its Marie Antoinette Capsule At Ladurée

Candy on the beach, there’s nothing better…that is, unless you’re having Manolo Blahnik macarons at Ladurée! The brand took over the French patisserie’s lush green SoHo courtyard on Monday morning for a confectionary tea, celebrating the launch of its new Marie Antoinette capsule collection. The occasion also served as a partial baby shower for Vogue events editor and mama-to-be Lilah Ramzi, an Antoinette fanatic herself.

Guests mingled with mimosas and mocktails while perusing Blahnik’s new shoe capsule—which many, like Tina Leung, Jill Kargman, and Romilly Newman, were already wearing. The line is filled with jewel-toned velvet sandals, ribbon-tied mules, and crystal cameo-topped stilettos and flats fit for a teen queen…or simply a royal night out on the town. The regal launch is also part of Blahnik’s partnership with The Victoria and Albert Museum’s new “Marie Antoinette Style” exhibit, which showcases into the queen’s extravagant fashion taste and influence over the centuries.

The Laudurée eventalso sweetly nodded to the romance of Sofia Coppola’s 2006 Kirsten Dunst-led Marie Antoinette, where Blahnik served as footwear designer (eagle-eyed fashionistas can spot his candy-colored heels in the film’s memorable shopping montage). As Ramzi shared with those in attendance, the movie aesthetically inspired her during her college years in the mid-2000’s, as well. During the soirée, a live harpist strummed tunes from Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games” to Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” further adding to the day’s party girl flair. For a colorful touch, dashing artist Pepe Muñoz was on-site to sketch and paint portraits of well-heeled attendees.

The morning was complete with towers of colorful “MB”-monogrammed macarons, rose petal-topped Marie Antoinette cake, and pistachio cream cake, which everyone happily took home—as well as elegant rose bouquets and chic gift bags filled with treats from Frederic Malle and 111Skin. Guests included Leah Faye Cooper, Igee Okafor, Sophie Elgort, Sally Holmes, Serena Goh, Rebecca Goodman-Krantz, Dani Stahl, Elizabeth Kurpis, Zachary Weiss, Liana Satenstein, Jalil Johnson, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Priya Shukla, Aydah Albaba, and more.

All images: Brett Warren/Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik

