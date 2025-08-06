News

Manolo Blahnik Celebrates Summer In East Hampton

The brand hosted a chic shopping soirée for The Skin Cancer Foundation

by Aaron Royce
Summer spirits were high this week at Manolo Blahnik! On Tuesday afternoon, the quintessentially chic footwear brand hosted a charming cocktail soirée with The Daily Summer at its East Hampton  boutique at 52 Main Street. Dr. Dendy Engelman and Eliza Trapp served as the event’s fashionable hostesses, dishing on summer skincare, styling tips, and more.

Throughout the sun-drenched afternoon, guests including Jenny Ruff, Elizabeth Kurpis, Darcy Miller, and more shopped and discovered Manolo Blahnik’s latest collections, curated specifically for the summertime Hamptons set. The label’s new slip-on mules, strappy sandals, and two-toned pumps were elevated with details from gleaming crystal buckles to woven raffia. Guests were especially drawn to Blahnik’s famed Hangisi pumps, as well as its viral thong-toed kitten heels. For gents, the brand offered dapper suede, leather, and woven slip-on loafers and sandals, plus sharp sneakers perfect for relaxed day-to-night wear.

Manolo Blahnik;s Hangisi heels

Aside from fashion, the event also held a deeper meaning. Engelman and Trapp partnered with The Skin Cancer Foundation to host the soirée, with a portion of purchase proceeds benefitting the nonprofit organization—which educates the public on early skin cancer detection and treatment, skin health, and sun protection year-round.

Dr. Dendy Engelman and Eliza Trapp

During the occasion, attendees stayed refreshed with The Pale and Prescription wines, plus Bloom’s sparkling energy beverages. Guests also had the chance to discover a selection of products from Bareminerals, Toty, Skinmedica, and Upneeq, which they took home in their gift bags along with special colorful prints of Blahnik’s famed shoe sketches.  Check out their East Hampton store for the latest finds from Manolo!

All images: Cameron Burton 

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

