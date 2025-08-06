Manolo Blahnik Celebrates Summer In East Hampton

Summer spirits were high this week at Manolo Blahnik! On Tuesday afternoon, the quintessentially chic footwear brand hosted a charming cocktail soirée with The Daily Summer at its East Hampton boutique at 52 Main Street. Dr. Dendy Engelman and Eliza Trapp served as the event’s fashionable hostesses, dishing on summer skincare, styling tips, and more.

Throughout the sun-drenched afternoon, guests including Jenny Ruff, Elizabeth Kurpis, Darcy Miller, and more shopped and discovered Manolo Blahnik’s latest collections, curated specifically for the summertime Hamptons set. The label’s new slip-on mules, strappy sandals, and two-toned pumps were elevated with details from gleaming crystal buckles to woven raffia. Guests were especially drawn to Blahnik’s famed Hangisi pumps, as well as its viral thong-toed kitten heels. For gents, the brand offered dapper suede, leather, and woven slip-on loafers and sandals, plus sharp sneakers perfect for relaxed day-to-night wear.

Aside from fashion, the event also held a deeper meaning. Engelman and Trapp partnered with The Skin Cancer Foundation to host the soirée, with a portion of purchase proceeds benefitting the nonprofit organization—which educates the public on early skin cancer detection and treatment, skin health, and sun protection year-round.

During the occasion, attendees stayed refreshed with The Pale and Prescription wines, plus Bloom’s sparkling energy beverages. Guests also had the chance to discover a selection of products from Bareminerals, Toty, Skinmedica, and Upneeq, which they took home in their gift bags along with special colorful prints of Blahnik’s famed shoe sketches. Check out their East Hampton store for the latest finds from Manolo!

All images: Cameron Burton

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.