Manolo Blahnik Hosts the Coziest of NYFW Dinners

What do editors and influencers need most on the eve of yet another New York Fashion Week? A relaxing evening surrounded by friendly people is always nice. Some fabulous food. A parlor game or two. And, of course, soft lighting and opulent surroundings are always appreciated.

Last night, Manolo Blahnik delivered all that and more with an intimate community cocktail and dinner party hosted by Alioune Badara Fall.

Guests sipped Manolo Margaritas and Alioune Anise signature drinks in the Gold Room at the New York EDITION at 5 Madison Avenue and played Manolo Blahnik billiards before sitting down to a ridiculously delicious dinner of The Clocktower’s signature dishes.

Portrait illustrations of each guest by artist Pepe Muñoz were waiting for them at their seats, nestled among the flowers and crystal candle sticks that lined the tables.

Each guest was also gifted with a Manolo Blahnik signed sketch and playing cards, an EDITION candle, and the new La Prairie White Caviar Light Infusion Eye Serum, which is bound to come in handy during the long days and nights ahead.