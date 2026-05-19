Mango Founder’s Son Arrested for His Father’s Murder

In December 2024, Isak Andic — the billionaire founder of the Spanish fast fashion brand Mango — died during a hiking trip with his son, Jonathan Andic, on Montserrat in Catalonia, Spain.

According to Jonathan’s initial account of events, his father fell some 500 feet off a cliff after slipping on the trail.

At first, the incident was labeled an accident and the case was closed in January 2025 after a judge said there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

But inconsistencies in Jonathan’s story — related to where he was when his father fell, the area where he parked his car during the excursion, and if he took photographs during the day out — paired with rumors of a tense relationship between the two — Spanish media reported that Jonathan and his father also had an argument shortly before the incident — compelled investigators to dig further.

On the morning of Tuesday, May 19, Jonathan was arrested and appeared in handcuffs before the court in Martorell, near Barcelona. He then spent an hour answering questions from a judge in a closed-door hearing before being released on €1 million bail.

The family also released this statement: “Jonathan Andic is appearing before the court in connection with the accident which occurred on 14 December 2024. At this moment, we cannot add more because a secrecy order has been placed over the case. Our collaboration has and will be total.”

After his father’s death, Jonathan took on the role of acting vice-chair of Mango’s board of directors. Although he stepped down from executive responsibilities at the brand in June 2025 — he served as global director of Mango Man since 2008 — but continues to be involved with the board and his family’s various holding companies.