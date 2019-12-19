Mama Shelter Is LA’s Best Kept Hotel Secret

In the age of Airbnb, hotels need to offer customers more than just a place to lay their heads. A lot more. They need to be warm and inviting, with great food and beverage options (not good, GREAT!), beautiful decor, a cool vibe and a scene that is vibrant enough to keep things exciting, but chill enough that it still feels like an escape. Luckily, Hollywood’s Mama Shelter at 6500 Selma Ave. offers all this and more. The Daily caught up with Mama Shelter cofounder Benjamin Triango to find out more about this LA oasis of cool.

This place is so cool, but it feels like one of the best kept secrets in town. How long have you guys been open?

Since 2015.

You have a bunch of great hotels across Europe, but this is your only US location. What makes the LA property different from your other locations?

Mama LA is an LA take on the Mama brand, it has old Spanish tiles in the common areas, white bricks, a sports bar and the most amazing views of Los Angeles.

Any plans to expand further in the US?

Yes, we are currently working on a few cities. [Mama is also planning to open new locations in Luxembourg and Bahrain in 2020.]

What’s the scene at the LA hotel like?

The scene is a mix of people and culture. It’s a bit like an IN-n-OUT crowd: young, old, hip, business, anyone who wants to have a fun time.

Tell us about your celeb following!

We have a lot of regulars, but we don’t share names. That’s why they come back! Ha ha ha. It’s not posh; it feels very loose and relaxed, very casual with magical views of the city.

What’s your favorite item on the menu at the restaurant?

Our burger is amazing, it’s very simple, no brioche fancy bun, just Hawaii bun with our signature secret sauce.

What are you guys doing for New Year’s Eve?

Having fun, like every other night at Mama.

Any other upcoming events Los Angelenos and visitors should be aware of?

We constantly have people throwing improtu live events.

Noted. We’ll be sure to check back IRL. And often!

