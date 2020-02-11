Male Influencers Fête Dior Homme, Edie Parker Celebrates Fall 2020

Check out pics and recaps from all of the chicest fashion fêtes below! And make sure to email us at events@chicreport.com for editorial coverage consideration.

Monday, February 11

Male Influencers Fête Dior Homme

Dior Parfums hosted an influencer dinner to launch their new Eau de Toilette at Celestine in Brooklyn. Guests included Bryan Yambao, Alana O’Herlihy, Olivia Perez, Alice Barbier and JS Roques, Deon Hinton, and Mohammed Al Turki.

Edie Parker Holds an Intimate Boutique Party

Founder and creative director Brett Heyman hosted friends at her store to mingle and see the new collection of accessories. Guests, including Huma Abedin, Gucci Westman, Leigh Lezark, and Wes Gordon, among others — were treated to an array of candy and treats, overseen by some sexy cupids.

Sunday, February 10

The Fleur Room Celebrates The Blonds’ New Collection

Ellen von Unwerth, Danielle Bernstein, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia Gray Belle, Tammy Hembrow, Lion Babe, and Nikita Dragun joined designers David and Philippe Blond at Fleur Room to celebrate their NYFW show. The space offered gorgeous views of New York, and ample spots to snap a selfie.