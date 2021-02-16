JONES ROAD, makeup maestro Bobbi Brown’s new baby, is branching out into skincare! Having launched in October 2020 with the type of minimalist and wholesome products you need to achieve the ever-elusive ‘no makeup makeup’ look, it makes sense that the beauty entrepreneur would now turn her attention to ensuring skin is prepped, plump, and in its optimal condition.

The launch incorporates four new products which endeavor to hydrate and perfect: Miracle Cream, Eye Cream, The Oil Stick, and the one whose name I can’t get enough of, Hippie Stick.

Brown explained, “I wanted skincare products that seamlessly fit into the rest of the line,” referring to the existing no-nonsense offering of tools and kits that editors and customers can’t get enough of. “Just like makeup doesn’t need to be complicated, neither does skincare. These formulas are simple but thoughtful and they use clean ingredients to hydrate the skin. They’ll instantly make your skin softer and smoother.”

So what else do you need to know? Well, just like the cosmetics, the ultra affordable skincare is the distillation of Bobbi’s lifetime of expertise in product formulation (can you believe that she originally launched her namesake brand in 1991!). This clean quartet are made without 2,700 potentially toxic ingredients, including parabens, phthalates, sulfates, PEGs, cyclic silicones, BPA, and EDTA.

What you will find, however, in each offering is nourishing, proven ingredients. Think: shea butter, sunflower seed oil, and avocado oil in the Miracle Cream, an apricot/jojoba/rosehip/sunflower oil party in The Oil Stick, macadamia seed oil in the soothing Eye Cream, and coconut oil, among others, in the multi-use, blissful-smelling Hippie Stick.

After one single day at New York Fashion Week, let me tell you that I’m going home to bathe my tired visage in all of it. Shop the range here and join me!

