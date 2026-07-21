Chic Report

Maje Fêtes Their Summer Collection in Williamsburg

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by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Christine Shpock, Irina Grechko

Last week, French fashion label Maje hosted Summer in the City, an intimate dinner celebrating its Summer collection at the Vale Garden Residence Penthouse at The William Vale in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The evening opened with cocktails on the penthouse terrace, followed by dinner as the sun set over the Manhattan skyline and a DJ set by Lucy Rae McFadin. The gathering brought together creators, stylists, and friends of the brand for a relaxed, summery celebration of the season’s collection.

Guests included stylist Jules Fox, content creator Lauren Ladnier, content creator Devin Apollon, content creator Madina Mariposa, content creator and founder of The Vin Store Claudia Li Johnson, content creator Nathalia Montis,  content creator and stylist Tinsley Crisp, content creator Tina Zhang, content creator and Substack writer Jess Thomas, content creator Kristel Kalm, founder of The Cherie World and author Noelle Crooks, content creator and stylist Annie Culbertson, content creator and stylist Mollie Wolf, content creator Melisse Martineau, content creator and Substack writer Shay Arjun, content creator Shirey Daniels, content creator Emiliana Soto, and content creator Emily Reaves.

Check out all the fabulous event pics below and shop the collection here now.

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