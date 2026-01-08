Madonna Stars In The One for Dolce & Gabbana Campaign

Madonna looks good, really good as the new face of The One, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty’s fragrance. The Material Girl has had a long-standing relationship with the D&G brand and appeared as a guest at their Milan show in September 2024, where she received a standing ovation upon arrival. She stars in the campaign alongside actor and hottie Alberto Guerra. In related news, Dolce&Gabbana Beauty is expanding The One fragrance lineup with two new launches: The One Eau de Parfum Intense ($177) and The One for Men’s Parfum ($190), as well as an updated version of The One for Men Eau de Parfum ($145). All three fragrances are available now exclusively at Macy’s and macys.com.

Chanel Celebrated Gracie Abrams New Coco Crush Role in Los Angeles (Yes, Connor Storrie was there!)

Gracie Abrams and Chanel celebrated her new Coco Crush ambassador role at a dinner in Hollywood last night at Chateau Marmont. Guests included Abrams, Sarah Pidgeon, Becky Armstrong, Tessa Thompson, Connor Storrie, Audrey Nuna, Lily Allen, Keri Russell, Dakota Fanning, Griff, Gabbriette, Maggie Rogers, Conan Gray, Connor Storrie, St. Vincent, Mona Tougaard, Melina Matsoukis, Odessa Young, PinkPantheres, and more. Earlier this week, the buzzy singer was announced as the ambassador for their fine jewelry line. The night ended with a surprise performance from Lily Allen, who performed songs from her newest album, West End Girl. Abrams upcoming campaign for this was shot at the infamous Chateau Marmont and comes out on Chanel.com on January 13th.

Gucci’s The La Famiglia Collection Hits Stores Today

Today, Gucci released Gucci: La Famiglia, a new campaign to mark their new era by Demna. First unveiled in September, the La Famiglia collection reflects Demna’s ongoing research into the House’s archives as he puts his own stamp on the house. The campaign was shot by Catherine Opie and a release notes, “Each character appears as a distinct facet of the House’s personas, shaped by attitude, aesthetic language, and the shared mindset that defines the ‘Gucciness’ of Gucci.” The new collection is available in stores worldwide.

