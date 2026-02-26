“Made in Italy” Brands Are Making a Big Investment in the US

The Italian Trade Association (ITA) is making a big investment in the American market. This season at Coterie they hosted their largest contingency of Italian companies to date — 80+ brands across women’s fashion, shoes, and accessories.

We spoke with Italian Consul General, Giuseppe Pastorelli, and Trade Commissioner and Executive Director for the ITA in the USA, Erica Di Giovancarlo, about what makes “Made in Italy” products so special and why they are making such a bold investment in the American market at this time.

We also got a few choice recommendations for the best Italian food and attractions in New York City. After all, who would know better than them?

Why is America — and NYC in particular — such an important market for Italy and “made in Italy” brands?

Giuseppe Pastorelli: Last year, Italy’s exports in total were around 643 billion euros. Out of those, 70 billion were to the US. That’s more than 10 percent. That’s an important market. And New York City is a place where everyone wants to be — there are around 110,000 Italians registered at the consulate; that’s like a medium-sized Italian city — so we are always working to help Italian companies succeed.

Especially in the fashion industry, that means working primarily with small and medium-sized enterprises. The big brands are known worldwide and can do all of this themselves… so our primary role is to give opportunities to companies that may be smaller, but are very high quality, to have access to these strategic markets.

What makes “Made in Italy” products so special?

Giuseppe Pastorelli: Of course, there is creativity, there is artisanship and quality, attention to detail, and the continuous innovation of not only process, but products. And there’s our attention to sustainability. All of these are elements that make “Made in Italy” unique. But I think there is one more that sometimes we do not consider as Italians, but the truth is that we Italians are blessed to live in a country and be born in a country that is surrounded by beauty. It is the beauty, the history, and the geography of Italy that gives that added value to the Italian brands.

What is something in the fashion space that you think Italy does better than anyone else?

Giuseppe Pastorelli: Ties! if you look at the industry, everybody does ties. And in Italy you have large brands — very important ones — and you also have these very small companies that are maybe located in just one city. And the attention to detail of these small companies — the fabrics, the quality — that is the part I love the most.

The ITA has more brands at Coterie this year than ever before. Why now?

Erica Di Giovancarlo: We like challenges. Since last year, we’ve had to face some issues because of the tariffs and uncertainty and different problems, but I think this makes us much stronger. I am so proud that we have these kinds of companies that are so resilient, that produce such excellent products. Because they have the creativity, they use excellent materials, and they are so careful with all the details. And because of that, they are able to face this market and really succeed.

For New Yorkers looking for an authentic Italian experience, Pastorelli and Di Giovancarlo suggest:

1. Salotto for cultural experiences

2. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Raphael exhibition, which opens March 29, 2026

3. Santi for Italian fine dining

4. Libreria Rizzoli for books

5. La Pizza & La Pasta in Eataly for pizza