Leather Galore! 13 Dreamy Made In Italy Bag Labels To Flaunt This Season

As we continue treading along into the thick of fashion week calendars, we can’t help but dream of out-of-office sabbaticals where the work stops and the fashion tops! And so, we’ve got our eyes set on Italy—specifically, the 70 Made in Italy labels ready to show at COTERIE, scheduled to return to in-person format in NYC from February 27 – March 1. Next up: leather goods and polished carryalls reminiscent of stitched Italian excellence.

Arcadia

There’s no question this sustainably-sourced, artisanal bag label checks all the right boxes, but what’s the point in simply doing what’s expected? Touting a bold and divergent personality, Arcadia’s unconventional aesthetic explores beyond the bounds of fashion and into the spheres of music, art, and international culture. From oversized hobo bags to structured bucket bags, architectural shapes to asymmetric lines, each made-for-always silhouette is an investment worth making. [Agent name: Pasquale Tondi; Booth number: 5939]

Le Sandrine

Conceptualized by founder Sandro Campobasso, Le Sandrine transforms out-of-commission art and furniture fabrics into sophisticated, bold, and personalizable carryalls. Up for grabs is a wide selection of avant-garde bags enlisting bright colors, funky patterns, and Made in Italy labels. [Agent name: Marcella D’Amato; Booth number: 5735]

De Couture

Designing bespoke statement handbags since its inception, ITA accessories label De Couture cites its unlimited creativity and full disposal service to ensure your accessories are 100% you, from fabric to hardware. While every carryall boasts a one-of-a-kind look, each nods to the brand’s creative expertise. An Aperol spritz and made-to-order handbag coming right up! [Agent name: Massimo Mariotti; Booth number: 5740]

Lara Bellini

Milanese women’s accessories label Lara Bellini lives up to its city’s stylish standards with ease—namely, with its clean sophistication and geometric designs. Inspired by modern architecture and feminine appeal, each bag is designed to make every woman feel like she owns a little piece of modern Italian luxury. Che femme! [Agent name: Verena Mancastroppa; Booth number: 5948]

Anita Bilardi

With strong ethics and a devotion to women at its core, Anita Bilardi promises a bag assortment that shouts beauty with simplicity. Its irresistible carryall styles aside, Anita Bilardi focuses its resources on employing, empowering, and supporting women. Sleek, ethical, and female-forward? Say no more. [Agent name: Erik Tippmann; Booth number: 5912]

Iuri

For Iuri creative director Jure Stropnik, designing a bag is all about shape and form, which is why each of the label’s tasteful totes flaunts precision, functionality and a pop-culture aesthetic. Designed in Milan and handcrafted in central Italy, Iuri pieces are staples season after season, top handle after cross body strap. [Agent name: Jure Stropnik; Booth number: 6042]

Alienina

Comme Des Garcons collaborator and sustainable bag label Alienina prides itself on singularity—that is, its collection of hand-made, rope-stitched totes wherein no two are the same. To impress further, each tag boasts a humane, second-life, 100% Made in Italy promise. [Agent name: Eliana Venier; Booth number: 5909]

Andrea Cardone

Stylish, practical, and ready to shop, Andrea Cardone’s metropolitan accessories offering is hard to pass up. From oversized hobo totes and backpacks to compact clutches and leather motorcycle helmets, AC pieces are sure to elevate any outfit (and Vespa ride!) to the next level. [Agent name: Andrea Cardone; Booth number: 5743]

Braccialini

Rooted in Tuscan tradition since 1954, now-international bag couturier Braccialini has always been fun and flirty—and its assortment of motif-adorned, urban-inspired accessories are sumptuous proof. We’ll take one of each! [Agent name: Eleonora Gori; Booth number: 5932]

Cuoieria Fiorentina

Despite being a favorite across the world, Florence-based baggage label Cuoieria Fiorentina holds fast to Italian tradition, culture, and quality. The outcome is a sleek, fashion-forward offering of baggage you actually want—from departure to destination. [Agent name: Roberti Marinelli; Booth number: 5827]

Roberto Pancani

Located in the heart of Tuscany, Florentine bag retailer Roberto Pancani has a unique aesthetic—and we can’t get enough of it. It’s mono-product offering of straw bags and totes screams perfection with every weave. From lightweight raffia to intrecciato leather, leave it to RP to make the ultimate carryall. [Agent name: Roberto Pancani; Booth number: 5940]

Bonfanti

If there’s any brand that keeps the “Made in Italy” mantra top of mind—from conception to production—it’s Bonfanti, the go-to label for bags with history (circa 1945!) and character. Whether you’re headed into the office or preparing for a weekend getaway, a Bonfanti leather will never steer you wrong. [Agent name: Anna Bonfanti; Booth number: 5943]

Plinio Visonà

Bag couturier Plinio Visonà knows a woman’s bag is far more than a mere accessory, and they design each as such. Whether carried under the arm, over the shoulder, or held by hand, each patent-registered, saddle-stitched masterpiece welcomes whatever may come the wearer’s way. [Agent name: Visonà Mara; Booth number: 6006]

