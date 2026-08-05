Shakeups in LYST’s Q2 Rankings of the Top Fashion Brands

Lyst just released their latest rankings of the top fashion brands and buys and it’s a doozy!

Lyst, for those who don’t know, is a shopping platform that uses AI to curate shopping experiences and analyze data from its reported 160 million annual users. That’s where these numbers come from. Brands are evaluated across three dimensions: desire, demand, and discovery — with the intention of capturing the full arc of how fashion attention forms, converts, and spreads online. The model prioritizes aspiration-led demand, applies recency weighting, and excludes activity driven purely by discounting or negative attention, to track fashion brand heat over a three month period. In this case April to June of 2026 (AKA Q2).

So who are the big brand winners this quarter? Well, in what should come as a shock to absolutely no one with even a passing interest in and awareness of the fashion industry, Chanel is once again at the top of the rankings and retains its position as the world’s hottest brand. According to Lyst, “the launch of Coco Beach and Métiers d’Art 2026 collections drove discovery, whilst sunglasses drove a 70% uplift in demand.”

Miu Miu climbed back up two spots from last quarter, following a 30% increase in demand, driven by sustained searches for crochet bags, sunglasses and their New Balance collaboration with tennis champion Coco Gauff.

Massimo Dutti climbed the most places this quarter, rising eight positions after demand increased 43%, fueled by a Bella Hadid endorsement during Cannes and a growing desire for its elevated, Mediterranean-inspired pieces.

Celine climbed five places following a 31% increase in demand, with shoppers seemingly as excited by Michael Rider’s vision as editors and fashion insiders.

Phoebe Philo entered The Lyst Index for the first time (shocking to think it took this long) following a 29% increase in demand, reflecting growing momentum behind the designer’s expanding retail strategy.

Chloé, meanwhile, jumped three spots, with a 20% increase in demand for the brand quarter-on-quater. Chloé’s Jelly Mules also secured a spot in the Hottest

Products this quarter, following 657% demand increase.

The index of the hottest products is perhaps a bit more surprising. Number one is a New York Knicks cap, demand for which soared 4,276% quarter-on-quarter around their history-making title win. A surge Lyst says reflects the growing influence of sporting moments on fashion shopping.

The Adidas x Willy Chavarria World Cup Jersey made it to number nine, with a 373% increase in demand around the FIFA World Cup. Lyst also saw a 60% increase in searches for football-inspired fashion from Q1 to Q2 in the lead up to the tournament.

Summer footwear dominated the index with four out of 10 hottest products being shoes: Skims’ jelly shoes (+2,170%), Gucci’s Vittoria heels (+1,322%), Chloé’s jelly mules (+657%), and Massimo Dutti’s toe sandals (+304%) all seeing significant increases in demand.

Demand also increased for Dôen’s Iona shorts (+96%) and Chanel’s shield sunglasses (+363%). And there was a 322% for the Zimmermann Daylight dress, which makes sense given that Q2 is generally peak wedding season. The performance of the Daylight dress also helped drive a 63% increase in interest for Zimmermann overall.