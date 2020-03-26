Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Bernard Arnault’s Fortune Rose By $11 Billion on Tuesday (The Fashion Law)

Fashion’s richest man saw his fortune increase by more than $11 billion on Tuesday as the stock market rebounded in response to the news that the White House and the Senate had reached an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus deal. Arnault’s fortune is still down $35.2 billion for the year as a result of the coronavirus crisis. At the same time, it is worth noting that his fortune rose by $40 billion in 2019, the largest individual gain by far of anyone on Bloomberg’s billionaires ranking.

W Magazine Furloughs Staff (Page Six)

According to New York Department of Labor records, Future Media Group, which owns W, has lad off 17 of their 58 employees. According to an insider “the goal is to welcome back employees soon.” W’s digital team is still on staff to keep the magazine’s website running, although they are working at reduced salaries.

Macy’s Shady Attempt to Cash in on Coronavirus Crisis (Diet Prada)

Fashion industry watchdogs Diet Prada, are calling out Macy’s for engaging in dishonest business practices in an attempt to drive online sales during the coronavirus crisis. The retailer’s newly launched “Stay-at-Home Must-Haves” department features hundreds of products Macy’s claims to be offering at deep discounts, but, as Diet Prada points out, many of the “original prices” listed have been massively overblown in an attempt to make it seem like consumers are getting a deal when they’re not. This same sort of “false price referencing” got Macy’s sued in California in 2016 along with other department stores, including JCPenney’s and Kohl’s.

What the $2 Trillion Aid Deal Could Mean for the Fashion Industry (Vogue)

“The aid package creates a $425 billion fund for loans for distressed businesses controlled by the Federal Reserve,” writes Vogue. “Companies that receive loans cannot buy back their stock while they’re receiving assistance and for one year after. Smaller fashion businesses that pledge not to lay off their employees can apply for and receive emergency loans through June 30. If the employer continues to pay employees through the end of the crisis, the loans will be forgiven.”

Retailers Start Suspending Affiliate Programs (Business of Fashion)

Large fashion and beauty retailers including Macy’s, Dillard’s, T.J. Maxx, and Ulta Beauty, are temporarily freezing their affiliate programs during the coronavirus crisis. The move is an attempt by these retailers to keep as much money for themselves as possible at the expense of the influencers who do so much to drive sales. “I know people like to trivialize influencers, but this is people’s livelihoods,” said Marie Denee, who runs the plus-size blog The Curvy Fashionista and received an email from Dillard’s announcing the freeze. “We’ve been growing and scaling our business over the last 11 years, and we’ve weathered quite a lot but this is very traumatic.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.