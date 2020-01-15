12 Chic Collections Celebrating the Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year is January 25th — giving you only two weeks to prepare for the Year of the Rat! Designers and brands have been busy creating celebratory capsule collections for the holiday, and The Daily has rounded up the chicest of the chic.

1. Michael Kors

Kors kept it simple this year and has curated a classy selection of luxury items, like bag handbags, a watch, and a bracelet. Perfect if you want to celebrate with something red — a color that symbolizes good luck.

2. Etro

Etro teamed up with Warner Bros. on a capsule collection dedicated to Jerry the mouse from Tom & Jerry. Yes, mice and rats are two different creates — in the real world. All bets are off when it comes to cartoons!

3. Diesel

Diesel decided to put a rock’n’roll spin on the holiday with a line of black, white, and red pieces starring a cool rat. How do we know he’s cool? Because he’s wearing sunglasses and riding a skateboard, duh!

4. Moschino

Jeremy Scott has designed a limited-edition capsule featuring the cult cartoon Mickey Rat on a variety of men’s and womenswear items. The collection has a varsity vibe, and is sure to be a big deal for collectors.

5. Off-White

Rats, red, and peach flowers — everything you need to ring in 2020! In case you forgot that red is for good luck, the phrase is also stamped on many of the pieces. The flowers represent wealth, longevity, and pure beauty.

6. Dior

Dior drew from its Spring 2020 collection, and created a capsule featuring a red phoenix on everything from leather goods to clothing. The results are quite beautiful.

7. Gucci

Since there is no year of the mouse, Gucci, like Etro, took this opportunity to team up with another famous cartoon character: Mickey! The Italian house’s website confirms that this capsule is indeed in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

8. Kate Spade

Another Tom & Jerry collab! This one features the cheeky mouse on a variety of super-cute red bags.

9. Coach

Look at this cute little guy! Coach made a rat version of its popular wooden toy animal series. We love a charming charm.

10. Converse

Converse is a classic, yet the brand always finds ways to come up with fresh ideas. This is a more subtle way of celebrating the Lunar New Year, with a red logo. You can customize the shoes a bit, choosing different colors, and your choice of material (leather or suede).

11. Fendi

Fendi has released a series of small gifts, including wallets, cardholders, and jewelry boxes. The men’s pieces feature geometric rat illustrations on red leather. For the women’s collection the brand went in a slightly different route, creating rose gold versions of its Peekaboo and Baguette bags.

12. Marni

It’s hard to land on what is the cutest part of this collection. Is is the fluffy sneakers? Is it the cartoon rat? No. It’s the knit beanie with little rat ears on top. Must! Have!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.