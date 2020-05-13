Brandon Maxwell Gets Industry Support for Brides-To-Be

Brandon Maxwell is once again using his platform to help others and now with a little help from his friends. He announced in March he would gift three wedding gowns to brides-to be-who were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Today he revealed how many others in the industry came through to support this cause and it’s a pretty impressive list.
“Almost two months ago we announced that we would be gifting three wedding gowns to brides whose special days have been affected by the pandemic, in an effort to evoke some joy in a darker time and optimism for the future,” Maxwell wrote on Instagram today. “An incredible thing happened shortly thereafter. So many dear friends in this industry came to the table with their own contributions, their products, their time, their love. What started out as a wedding dress ended up as almost a full wedding, and to say I’m grateful would be an understatement.”
Maxwell thanked his industry friends who made donations for the brides-to-be. Gigi Burris donated veils, Eva Fehren donated wedding bands for the brides and grooms, and Micaela Erlanger donated virtual styling services for the brides. Other donations include a free consult from event planner Marcy Blum, personalized monogrammed leather goods for the bride and grooms from Mark Cross, bachelorette and bridal shower goodies from Rebecca Minkoff, and clutches for the brides from Tyler Ellis. Lovely!
