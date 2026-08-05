Lucky Brand Celebrates New Partnership With Charlie Puth

On Tuesday night, Lucky Brand celebrated their newest brand ambassador — Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and all around cutie with perfect pitch, Charlie Puth — with an intimate dinner (and not-so-intimate after party) at The Mulberry in SoHo.

Puth released his fourth studio album “Whatever’s Clever” earlier this year and took a break from his sold out world tour to shoot Lucky Brand’s latest campaign, highlighting his signature understated and self-deprecating style.

“Lucky Brand has always been inspired by people who express themselves unapologetically and leave their mark on culture [and] Charlie embodies that spirit in a way that feels effortless,” said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing Officer of Catalyst Brands, operating partner for Lucky Brand. “His originality, curiosity, and passion for his craft make him a natural partner as we continue building a brand that celebrates individuality and the enduring connection between

style and music.”

At Tuesday’s dinner, co-hosted by Flaunt magazine and Flaunt CEO Luis Barajas, Puth was all smiles and good spirits (and a ridiculous amount of rizz), despite an overlong trek with his sister Mikaela Puth into Manhattan from New Jersey, where they were raised and where Puth’s parent still live.

“I’ve always believed the best work comes from staying true to who you are,” said Puth of his collaboration with Lucky Brand. “That’s what drew me to Lucky Brand. There is a genuine appreciation for individuality and the confidence to do things your own way, and I’m excited to be part of a brand that celebrates people who make their own luck.”

Check out pics from the campaign below and if you happen to be planning a trip to Austalasia this fall, snag a ticket to one of Puth’s remaianing tour dates while you still can.