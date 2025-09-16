What Held Up Luar’s Spring 2026 Show?

Drama at WSA! On Monday night, Luar‘s Spring 2026 runway show was off to a challenging start, with its original start time delayed by over an hour. Originally scheduled at 8pm, the show began shortly after Ice Spice—seated next to Demi Lovato, Lourdes Leon, and Jordan Roth—arrived around 9:15pm. Yikes! The event was also troubled by a dark, dim setting, punctuated at random by flashes of white light—which many guests complained prevented them from properly seeing the clothes on the runway. The collection itself drew from Carnival, with sprays of feathers adorning headpieces, neckpieces, tube tops, and tanks, alongside slouchy hoodie minidresses, sleek velvet suiting, and smoothly cut silk separates in hues of red, black, blue, white, and yellow. Hopefully we’ll get a better glimpse when celebs wear these pieces on the red carpet!

Here’s to smoother sailing next season!

Elle And Dakota Fanning Get Into The Groove For Vanity Fair

Sister, sister! Elle and Dakota Fanning are Vanity Fair‘s latest cover stars, fronting the mag’s Spring 2026 issue in an homage to the ease of the ’70s. The sister pair chat with the publication in their feature interview on their sisterly bond, growing up in the spotlight, and their upcoming film The Nightingale…which marks their first ever time acting together onscreen! The moment also marks a stylish reunion in front of the camera for the pair, who haven’t modeled for a magazine together since W’s December 2011 cover. However, they’ve picked up where they left off for the new shoot by Inez and Vinoodh, posing in Americana-inspired denim, stripes, and romantic dresses from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and more. Plus, they also reveal the progress on their upcoming co-produced A24 series based on Paris Hilton’s memoir—which we’d love to see them star in together! “To weave that outward persona—the glitz, the glam, the Chihuahuas in clothes—with the darker underbellies of Paris’s journey,” would be the goal of the show, according to Dakota—who also fulfilled her “childhood dream come true” when visiting Paris at her home for the project.

Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Windows Are Coming Back!

Hallelujah! Saks Fifth Avenue will be bringing back its holiday light displays this winter, according to ABC 7 New York. The department store hasn’t revealed any further details at this tine, but the announcement is certainly a welcome one. Last year, Saks unexpectedly called off its holiday light displays—typically hosted by stars with a range of live performances in New York City—which was chalked up to the rise in low luxury sales. Now, however, it looks like they’re singing a different tune.

Ssense’s Bankruptcy Case Finds A Positive Win

Looks like Ssense has pulled through! The retailer’s been granted creditor protection to continue operations while it restructures itself, according to Vogue Business. The decision was granted by the Superior Court of Quebec through Canada’s Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), which also allows Ssense CEO Rami Atallah and his brothers Firas and Bassel to remain at the helm of the retail platform. The action also means the trio can begin selling the company, if they so choose—though they’ll have to consult with Ernst & Young, who are overseeing their restructuring process. The moment’s definitely a relieving one, as Ssense’s primary lender filed for bankruptcy protection last month—and caused panic amongst fashionistas everywhere. Here’s hoping for brighter days ahead!

